How NDLEA Tracked Cartel Moving Drugs Disguised As ‘Christmas Cookies’

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday said it arrested 25 suspects in coordinated raids across Ondo, Kano, Lagos, Bauchi, Kogi, Oyo, and Kaduna States.

The Agency said its officers dismantled multiple drug trafficking operations while intercepting consignments disguised for domestic and international distribution.

This is as operatives recovered multiple drug consignments totalling over 4,545.75 kilograms of narcotics, including skunk, Canadian Loud, codeine syrup, pentazocine injections, tramadol capsules, Co-codamol pills, and other controlled substances.

The report, released and signed by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, detailed that officers seized over 1,500 pills of Co-codamol and 9,900 tramadol capsules, among other exhibits.

NDLEA also outlined various smuggling models uncovered during the operations, including concealment of drugs in imported teddy bears, designer sachets disguised as Christmas cookies, vitamin bottles, delivery vehicles, trucks, and sacks of maize used for transporting live ammunition.

Babafemi said that earlier operations on November 22 linked to the network dismantling uncovered a drug syndicate led by Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi.

Advertisement

He said the suspects, “distributed Canadian Loud and other psychoactive substances disguised as Christmas cookies through WhatsApp networks.”

According to him, Operatives raided their apartment at Ojulari Street, Ikate, Lekki, recovering 5kg of Loud and numerous designer sachets.

Providing further details Babafemi said operatives in Ondo & Kano States arrested eight suspects on Monday November 24, 2025.

In the Ipe forest in Akoko South East LGA of Ondo State, NDLEA operatives arrested John Ede; Ede Ndubuisi; Ikenna Abe; Eze Chukwuma; Maduabuchi Odo; Nnaji Chudubem; and George Okowor and recovered 3,077kg of skunk from the forest operation.

On the same day in Kano State, operatives arrested Tsalha Alasan, 47, along Zaria–Kano Road with 137kg of skunk.

Advertisement

Officers along the Okene–Lokoja highway in Kogi State on Wednesday November 26, arrested Anthony Sylvester, 49, while he was conveying 649kg of skunk in a truck.

In a separate operation on the same day, NDLEA arrested three suspects—Godspower Appeal, 50; Ernest Upong, 55; and Godday Chukwudi, 38—at Fanshanu village, Toro LGA, Bauchi State, where they were caught with 322 blocks of skunk weighing 209kg.

Officers also recovered a black Toyota Highlander (ABJ 533 EA) used to transport the drugs.

NDLEA operatives in Ladipo, Mushin area of Lagos, on Thursday November 27, arrested a 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, while he received 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg. Officers also seized three delivery vehicles from him.

At a courier facility in Lagos on the same date, officers intercepted 100 grams of Loud concealed in an imported teddy bear from Thailand.

The operation at Seme Special Area Command, on Friday November 28, led to the arrest of Abubakar Shuaibu, 33, with 487 blocks of skunk weighing 243.5kg.

Advertisement

At the Abuja–Kaduna tollgate, officers arrested Awwal Sabiu, 20, with 400 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition concealed in transit.

November 29, 2025 – Oyo and Abuja–Jos

NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State arrested Wasiu Kareem, 55, with: “8,000 ampoules of pentazocine; 590 bottles of codeine syrup; 1,500 pills of Co-codamol and 9,900 capsules of tramadol.”

Along the Abuja–Jos highway, officers arrested John Ekojo, 51, with 210.15kg of skunk.

On the same date, operatives also intercepted a couple—Abdullahi Abubakar, 45, and Jamila Abdullahi, 35—along the Abuja–Kaduna highway with 725 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition concealed in a sack of maize.

Addressing the week’s raid, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) commended the officers and urged them to maintain a balanced approach to the Agency’s drug control efforts.