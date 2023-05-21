How NDLEA Tracked ‘Onitsha Trader’ Who Attempted To Traffic N5bn Worth Of Illicit Drugs

Charles Eze lived with his family in London, United Kingdom until December 10, 2022 when he returned to Nigeria after his involvement in a drug related offence, an investigation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) revealed on Sunday.

Things however, changed for Eze on May 16, when operatives of the NDLEA intercepted an “illicit drug consignment weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value of N567million”.

The large consignment of methamphetamine, was concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London.

Consequently, the operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos International airport carried out a follow-up operations, and arrested a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere and a female suspect, Chioma Akuta.

Two days after, on May 18, operatives of the NDLEA tracked Eze, the drug lord behind the shipment to Sotel Suites in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos where he was lodged as a guest.

“Eze claims he’s a businessman and deals in articles in Onitsha, Anambra State,” the NDLEA revealed in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi BabaFemi.

Eze also claimed to have been living in hotels since his return to Nigeria last December, but the NDLEA tracked his residence to a mansion located at No. 1 Hawawu Abikan Street, Lekki, on May 19.

The agency said its operatives had conducted a search and recovered his travel and property documents among others.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Mohammed Marwa had commended operatives for tracking and arresting the drug kingpin, Eze.

In another development, NDLEA operatives in Adamawa had arrested a notorious drug dealer, Prince Ikechukwu Uzoma, in Mubi area of the state with 1kg of skunk.

Before his arrest on May 15, Ikechukwu had twice been arrested in the past, and convicted for the same offence.

Operatives had arrested him in 2017, and sentenced him to six months imprisonment. In 2019, he was again sent to two years in jail.