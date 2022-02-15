How Nigeria Can Achieve 95% Digital Literacy By 2030– NITDA DG

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has said that feasible strategies have been put in place to ensure attainment of 95 per cent literacy rate by 2030.

The NITDA DG represented by the Director of NITDA zonal offices, Ajayi Babajide Ayodimeji, made the disclosure in Kano at a stakeholder engagement which was held on Tuesday.

The theme was, ‘Creating opportunities, breaking boundaries: towards digitalization and entrepreneurial evolution.’

The NITDA boss said part of the strategy to achieve the literacy rate target is the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan, 2021-2024 which was crafted to guide its activities.

The NITDA boss said, “Throughout 20 years of NITDA, we have moved from being a highly centralized organisation to a functionally decentralized institution.

“We have implemented a number of people-oriented programs in consultation with stakeholders and under the supervision of our ministry, the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

“Some of them include; the National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA), the National Adopted Village for Smart Education (NAVSE), digital literacy capacity training for people with disabilities, issuance of Nigerian data protection regulation, support for ICT Innovation hubs, building a community of IT centres, development of state IT policies and a host of other activities.”