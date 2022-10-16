How Nigeria Can Stop Rising Food Prices – NHRC

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said that if proper measures are not put in place to checkmate the rising food prices, many Nigerians will suffer financial hardship as a result.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu SAN OFR, disclosed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the Commission’s Deputy Director Public Affairs.

The statement is in commemoration of the World Food Day (WFD) which is celebrated globally and annually every October 16th.

He expressed concern over the food crisis, adding that in Nigeria for instance, it is heightened by insecurity and flooding.

He also blamed the development on the Russian-Ukraine war which is affecting supplies of grains and energy.

“You will agree with me that Nigeria is undergoing severe food crisis fueled by climate change and insecurity in all parts of the country coupled with the current Russia – Ukraine war that has affected importation of food items across the globe.

“With the current reality of rising prices of food items, many Nigerians may plunge deeper into poverty if proper measures are not put in place” Ojukwu stated.

The Human Rights ES lamented that it has become difficult for many citizens to make a decent living due to poor access to balanced diet.

He added that everyone deserves the right to enjoy adequate food and nutrition for survival, right to food is right to life, therefore all hands must be on deck to build a sustainable society where everyone has regular access to enough nutritional food, no one should be left behind.

The statement partly reads ,”

“The situation which is partly associated with climate change has worsened access to healthy and nutritious food, leading to increase in widespread hunger and low quality of life and wellbeing of Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable group.

“The Chief Human Rights Officer in Nigeria observed that the current food crisis is mostly affecting the less privileged Nigerians especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). “I must tell you that the IDPs are worst hit by the food crisis, our report of monitoring the human rights and humanitarian situation of IDPs in the North-East has since 2015, indicated that this population of concern suffer acute food and nutrition shortage and are seriously in need of assistance” he said.

“The NHRC CEO used the opportunity to disclose that the Commission has been partnering with relevant UN bodies such as UNDP, UNHCR as well as the European Union to carry out series of intervention programmes targeted towards providing humanitarian support to the vulnerable population, particularly in the North-East which is suffering the devastating effects of insurgency.

“The Learned Silk noted that this year’s theme “leave no one behind” is very apt, he called on government and relevant stakeholders to up the efforts at ensuring adequate provision of food to every member of the human family without discrimination.

“He urged government at all levels to stem insecurity to the barest minimum, prepare for climate change by strictly adhering to early warning signals to mitigate its effect on farmlands, as well as support and encourage farmers to migrate to mechanised farming to achieve bumper harvests and abundant food for all.”