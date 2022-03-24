How Nigeria Police Killed My Client In Abuja – Lawyer

Ifeanyi Agu, counsel for Ebuka Aniegu, on Thursday, alleged before the Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations by the Defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja that his client was extra judicially killed by operatives following his arrest in 2019.

He is alleging unlawful arrest, detention and enforced disappearance of Ebuka Aniegu by the police.

The National Human Rights Commission said in a statement that one “ASP Paul Odey, a member of Chinedu Okonwo’s IGP Intelligence Response team had in his submission before the panel said that sometime in May 2019 ,there was an arrest made at the Trade-More Police station Lugbe, Abuja bothering on armed robbery and rape, which was subsequently reported to IRT.”

Odey had stated in his testimony that one “Otu” was arrested in the raid and was the one who later named Aniegu and others as accomplices in the crime.

Arguing before the panel, Agu alleged that the police operatives that arrested Aniegu were bribed to kill him.

“Certain persons who would not want their names to be mentioned disclosed that the Police were bribed to extra-judicially kill Ebuka Aniegu whom they arrested and detained in 2019 over allegations of armed robbery and rape,” he said as stated by the NHRC.

Agu further alleged that SP Okonkwo was aware of what transpired because he was the one handling the case at the time before transferring the file of his client to DSP John Onyema, who is now deceased.

He argued that what the police should have done was to charge his client to court after interrogation.

On its part, the panel “adjourned the petition for report”.