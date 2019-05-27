How Nigerians Are Celebrating Children’s Day

It’s Children’s Day!.
Celebrated world over, children’s day is a day set aside for children to celebrate themselves. They are to enjoy their day, go out and rest from the regular school activities.
Every 27th May rings a moment of reflection on these precious gifts that God blessed mankind with. Following this, top politicians took to social media to send wishes and prayers to express their love to the young ones.
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Election, Atiku Abubakar, encouraged Nigerian children never to lose hope in their country, whether or not they live here or in the Diaspora.
“No matter how tough and trying the situation in the country may appear today, Nigerian children must believe that things can and will get better.
“This conviction will help them see in themselves the solutions to the multiple challenges our country faces.
“It will strengthen them to not turn their backs on their country at a time when she needs them most, no matter how rosy life may appear in other shores.
“From chess champions to acclaimed artists, Nigerian children have been in the international headlines recently for exceptional achievements despite all odds.
“These shining lights are just an example of the potential in you, our children.”