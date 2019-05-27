How Nigerians Are Celebrating Children’s Day

It’s Children’s Day!.

Celebrated world over, children’s day is a day set aside for children to celebrate themselves. They are to enjoy their day, go out and rest from the regular school activities.

Every 27th May rings a moment of reflection on these precious gifts that God blessed mankind with. Following this, top politicians took to social media to send wishes and prayers to express their love to the young ones.

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Election, Atiku Abubakar, encouraged Nigerian children never to lose hope in their country, whether or not they live here or in the Diaspora.

“No matter how tough and trying the situation in the country may appear today, Nigerian children must believe that things can and will get better.

“This conviction will help them see in themselves the solutions to the multiple challenges our country faces.

“It will strengthen them to not turn their backs on their country at a time when she needs them most, no matter how rosy life may appear in other shores.

“From chess champions to acclaimed artists, Nigerian children have been in the international headlines recently for exceptional achievements despite all odds.

“These shining lights are just an example of the potential in you, our children.”

The biggest legacy we can leave for our Children is quality education.



As we celebrate children all over the world today, we give Imo children our word. We will not play politics with the fate of our children.#ChildrensDay2019 — Emeka Ihedioha (@EmekaIhedioha) May 27, 2019

#ChildrensDay2019 Let us remember that our children are a trust on to us; it is our duty individually and collectively to nurture, educate and protect them, so that they grow up in obedience to our laws customs and traditions in excellence as productive adults. pic.twitter.com/odBlE0PyNw — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) May 27, 2019

Our children are our heritage. They are our pride, they are the future and they are the reason why we put our best in all that we do.



Our government will be dedicated to making sure that every child in Lagos has hope for a great future.



Happy Children's Day!#ChildrensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/TdbCf2mVx5 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 27, 2019

Over the last 4-years, @NASSNigeria has worked fervently towards ensuring the provision of basic primary healthcare and the domestication of the Childs Rights Act in all Nigerian states — so that young Nigerian Children can live healthy, violence-free lives. #ChildrensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/TooBSAjMet — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 27, 2019

On #ChildrensDay2019, we remember Leah Sharibu, and all other young Nigerian children who will be commemorating this important day without their loved ones. We commit them into our prayers, and continue to call for their unequivocal release. pic.twitter.com/WxM2f3qXkD — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 27, 2019