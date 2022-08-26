How NIMASA Secured 20 Convictions, Fined Three Foreigners For Waterways Crimes– DG

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has secured 20 convictions and fined three foreigners for their engagement in crime in the country’s water ways.

The NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the success is linked to the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Crimes (SPOMO) Act 2019.

The Act aims to “prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and any other unlawful act against a ship, aircraft and any other maritime craft, including fixed and floating platforms.”

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) delisted Nigeria from its piracy list due to Nigeria’s heightened anti-piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Throughout 2021, IMB said Nigeria did not record kidnapping incidents, the total number of incidents in its waters declining by over 80 per cent compared to 2020.

But Jimoh said during a courtesy call by a branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that the Judiciary is phenomenal in securing the maritime industry in a manner that will not hurt the economy.

He said, “Prompt dispensation of Justice is important for achieving success in our drive to elicit a sustained investors’ confidence, and the judiciary is a critical factor in this drive. When there is a delay in a case, investment opportunities are lost.

“Let me therefore use this opportunity to solicit the cooperation of the Nigerian Bar Association to always push for timely dispute resolution for maritime related issues, as we all have one role or another to play in catalyzing the Nigerian economy.”

He narrated how NIMASA secured 20 convictions and fined three foreigners who were allegedly guilty of crime in the waterways.

Jimoh believes that with the SPOMO Act of 2019, the country is on the right path in the war against piracy and other crimes.

The DG said, “We will not relent on our efforts to ensure a safe and secure maritime domain in line with our mandate. NIMASA will continue to work closely with other organs of government, the international community, and other stakeholders to achieve improved security in the Nigerian waterways and the Gulf of Guinea.

“With the SPOMO Act, we have secured 23 convictions, out of which 10 were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, 10 seven years, while 3 foreigners were fined for their involvement in crime within the Nigerian territorial waters.

“This will serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements who are still engaged in the nefarious activities on our waterways.”

The NIMASA boss said irrespective of the achievements made by the agency in the area of safety and security of the Nigerian maritime domain, the Management of the Agency equally recognizes the need for professional development and alignment as well as increased partnership and collaboration amongst all stakeholders including the Judiciary inclusive.

According to him, training and development were important components of the Agency’s administrative growth.

He said that NIMASA has a system where officers, including those of the Legal Unit of the Agency are trained in various fields and admiralty law respectively, in the World Maritime University (WMU), Sweden, for global competitiveness.