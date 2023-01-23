How NIMC Compromise Nigerians’ Data By Recruiting Touts To Fleece NIN Seekers

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians seeking their National Identification Number, NIN, being issued by the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, are undergoing harrowing experience as the Commission appears to have outsourced the service to agents, including Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials.

A weeklong investigation by THE WHISTLER uncovered how the management of NIMC appeared to have abdicated its responsibility to some unscrupulous FRSC officials and touts recruited by staff of the Commission.

Several visits to NIMC Abuja office situated at the premises of FRSC in Zone 3 showed Road Safety Officials and touts working in cahoots to fleece Nigerians of their money.

Some Nigerians who spoke to THE WHISTLER at the office confirmed the development.

A mother who came with regards to her daughter’s JAMB registration told THE WHISTLER that, “We have been coming here but they said no network. Tomorrow they would say it’s not your turn.

“Each time we come, the road safety people would say madam, you are here again, why don’t you pay N3000 so our agent can do it for your daughter, we can help you.”

A middle-aged man who came with his two daughters also told THE WHISTLER, “There are special arrangements going on. This is the fourth time I’m coming here. The road safety people wanted to help me print it out with N6000 for my two daughters.

“I refused. I discovered that they all make returns to NIMC people. Everyone here knows.

“So some of us on the line would suffer for not paying their agents,” he lamented.

When our Correspondent visited the official headquarters of the Commission located at Zone 5, Abuja, to investigate the allegation following a tipoff, he was told by the security guards at the gate that only the Commission’s office at Zone 3 offered such services.

On reaching the Zone 3 office, he was immediately met by an FRSC official identified as Musa, who asked in a pleasant tone what he was there for.

An FRSC official directing an applicant to one of the touts

When told it was to get the NIN print out, the official said, “Ok, follow me, sharp sharp one with official agent, I will show you.”

He led the reporter to a young man with a white top and black trousers, who identified himself as Isaac, taking down names of those he would fleece in order to facilitate their identity cards.

As soon as he saw the reporter with the FRSC official, he asked, “Does he wants NIN slip print out?”

When the FRSC official nodded in affirmation, he solicited for two minutes to finish what he was writing before attending to his new “customer.’’

Few minutes later, he said, “Yes, Oga, what do you want to do?”

“I want the NIN print out so I can have my number and full identity,” he was told.

“You will pay remita N1,500 and come and join the line. If you don’t want to, pay N3000 for fast one so I can print it for you,” he explained.

When told that I wanted the ID card, he said, “They don’t give the card again because the government has stopped it. It is expensive so the government doesn’t issue it again, it comes with ATM. Unless you want to do private, you pay N8,000.”

He however justified the need for the slip saying, “With the slip, you do anything, immigration, anything you want to do.”

He collected the N3000, asked for the name and phone number used for the registration and within minutes returned with the NIN print out.

One of his accomplices, and an FRSC official (name withheld), seated nearby, after exchange of pleasantries initiated a conversation, vouching for Isaac that he had known him “for many years. We were classmates in secondary school. Don’t worry, he won’t run with your money.”

He explained to our Correspondent that those who “have joined the line are those who don’t want to pay. They come and go many times.”

When asked if the NIMC staff were few he said, “No, it’s not as if they are not many, but the work is much.”

He justified printing the NIN outside the Commission’s office stating that “sometimes the network will not work,” forcing people who would not want to wait to “go outside to correct and print their NIN.”

According to him, “If they don’t finish with them today, they will come tomorrow. That’s how they will be doing.”

He solicited for “business” that “anytime you want your driver’s licence, number plates, I can do it for you.”

He pointed out that the large crowd was due to people who wanted “Change of dates of birth, arrangement of names.”

On what is required, he said, “You attach all necessary documents and even write a letter before they can do the changes.

“Most of the young ones here are for JAMB. When they were hustling them to do, they rushed there to register for their NIN.

“Now that they want to register for their JAMB, they could not find it in the system. That’s why they are here.

“But they don’t want to pay money, that’s why they will keep coming,” he said.

Third Party Access To NIMC Database Amounts To Data Breach – President, Cyber Security Group

According to the president of the Cyber Security Group, Hamza Abdulateef, granting access to people other than NIMC staff amounts to data breach.

He told THE WHISTLER that, “It’s dangerous exposing personal identification of Nigerians to third parties, who after they process this data, can easily move on with it.

“NIMC activity as it concerns this NIN is supposed to be carried out in a restricted and monitored environment and not to contract accessing the database to third parties, it’s not good at all.”

“They need to do a surgical review at their end to see whether there is more data leakage and compromise other than what has already taken place so that it can be addressed and special code and access would be granted to those assigned for the assignment.”

NIMC outsources NIN capture to outsiders at the Abuja Shopping Mall, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

He said the data breach can lead to phishing, adding that, “”People can be impersonated, especially that NIN is linked to sensitive information including bank accounts today.

“These third parties handling this special responsibility can also sell this data to criminal elements because NIN has been made central to all sensitive information in the country.”

He advised Nigerians whose NIN were processed through third parties “to be self aware and ensure that they pay attention to requests for additional information or breach and report immediately,” to relevant authorities or financial institutions.

We Are Not Aware – FRSC

When contacted, the spokesman of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, said the corps is not “aware of the role of its men.”

He pleaded for time to get back to our Correspondent but had not as at the time of filing this report.

We Have Too Many Branches – NIMC

When our Correspondent returned to the national headquarters of NIMC for official reaction, the Commission said it had too many branches to be able to control it.

Kayode Adegoyega, Head of Corporate Communication said, “Do you know how many branches we have in Nigeria?

“I’m heading for a meeting now, you can have my number and call me. I would tell you why that’s happening.”

He did not reply to repeated text messages sent to his phone and paused several calls put to his telephone line.

When contacted, the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, said the role of managing and issuing guidelines and regulations on all data in the country now resides with the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, NDPR.

The Head of corporate communication, Hadiza Umar said “NDPR manages data affairs in the country since its creation over a year ago. They are the ones you should speak with.”

NDPR

National Commissioner, NDPR, Vincent Olatunji, did not reply to a text message sent to his telephone line as at the time of this report.