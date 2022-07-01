How NSCDC Deputy Commandant Defrauded Prospective Land Owners — ICPC

One Edike Mboutidem Akpan, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Defense Corps (NSCDC), is accused of using a real estate firm, Danemy Nig Ltd, to defraud prospective land owners of N26,655.000.

A post by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday reveals that Akpan convinced many land subscribers to believe that he is in partnership with NSCDC.

He convinced his victims to pay various sums of money for plots of land in Karshi, Nasarawa State and Sabon Lugbe Extension, Airport Road, Abuja, which were never allocated to them.

Akpan was arraigned by the ICPC before Justice V. S. Gaba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Kwali, Abuja.

He faces a 17-count charge that includes using a private real estate company, Danemy Nig Ltd, to defraud land subscribers.

ICPC told the court that the offence, committed between 2010 and 2015, violated Sections 19 and 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

According to the charge sheet, the offence is punishable under Section 19 of the same Act.

In one of the charges, Mr. Akpan is alleged to have conferred undue advantage on himself when he allegedly received N13,350,000 in 2011 from a subscriber, Mr. Igwe Onus Nwankwo, as payments for 10 plots of land.

He was at various times alleged to have received N1,305,000 each from Robert Okoro and Akuneme Marcel Ikwuoma.

The money was for the allocation of plots of land along airport road, Abuja.

The Deputy Commandant is also accused of receiving N2,610,000 from Mrs. Chidinma Obasi for two plots of land and N1,205,000 from Mr. Etuechere Martins, for a plot.

He is said to have pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him, as his counsel prayed the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

However, the counsel to ICPC, John-Paul Okwor, did not oppose the bail application, but prayed the court to admit the accused bail on reasonable terms that would ensure his attendance in court for trial.

Justice Gaba admitted him to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

On condition that one of the sureties must show proof of residing in his or her personal house.

The court further ruled that the defendant must deposit his international passport with the court Registrar with a caveat to be released to him upon application for the purpose of medical treatments.

The case was then adjourned to 7th November of commencement of trial.