‘How Pastor, Sister Sold My Building, Offered Me N100,000,’–Widow Laments

Florence Abiodun, a widow, has narrated how a pastor and her ‘sister’ who are both estate agents sold her landed property for an undisclosed amount but offered her a paltry N100,000.

The middle aged woman who lives in Abuja lost her husband in a car accident back in 2012 and was left with four children with the oldest being 20-year-old.

The twist of events and fight for survival with her children led her to resort to selling the land her husband bought for N250,000 in 2011.

But the decision became a nightmare as she was not given proceeds of the property which was sold by the agents since 2021.

Abiodun testified during a reality radio and TV programme, Brekete Family.

She explained how the disputed property was acquired through an agent, one Madam Tina and her ‘brother, Pastor Adams. Tina was allegedly her neighbour.

Tina and Adams were the agents she contracted to help her find a buyer.

The property is a 50 by 50 land located at Masaka, a settlement in Abuja. A four-room apartment, a shop and an uncompleted building which is at window level.

“So, when they (inlaws) called me that I should sell the land to use and support my life, I called the same agents, Madam Tina and her brother Pastor Adams at Angwa Police that they should sell the land for me. I had relocated from Jukwoyi due to my condition and I could not pay our rent. I rented a room for N50,000 for me to start life,” she stated.

In 2020 when she first contacted Tina who lived at Angwa Police, Abuja, the agent told her the property was underpriced.

“My neighbours called me to tell me that they did not see me when my land was sold. I said no, the land has not been sold. They insisted I should come to confirm. When I got there, they had demolished the building..

“We met the brother of Madam Tina (Pastor Adam) who told me she was no longer living at Agwa Police. When I asked him about the property, he told me that he thought Madam Tina had given me the money. He told me that when the buyers paid for the property, he dropped the money on the take for her and took his own percentage,” the victim said.

The shocking moment, according to Abiodun, was when Tina admitted that she sold the land and used the proceeds to treatment.

“She said she was sick and she treated herself with the proceeds from the land sale. She promised to refund me any time she sells another piece of land,” Abiodun stated.

According to the widow, Tina offered her N100,000 in 2021, adding “when I asked her if the N100,000 is for the structure that was demolished or the land, she told me that if I didn’t want the N100,000, I should go to hell.”

But Tina, who initially denied knowing her alleged victim, later made a u-turn.

She however disagreed with the widow’s narative, claiming Abiodun was not legally married to the owner of the property.

Tina who allegedly relocated to New Nyanya in Abuja said she was sick and denied any wrongdoing.

Giving her own side of the story, Tina said,

“”I know her now. She is Mama Juliet. What she is saying is not the right thing. Ask her if the document in her possession has my name as part of the people who sold the land.

“Joe Samari sold the land to her and he died in a motor accident last year. I am not denying they didn’t sell land to her. I was only a witness. The land had issues and she was asked to add N100,000 to get her land back which she refused. It is her and I can’t deny it.”

Tina also admitted having court cases relating to disputed lands.