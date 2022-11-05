How Police Connived With Touts To Send Me To Prison, Engineer Alleges

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nunaya Jesse, a field engineer working with one of the telecommunication companies in Abuja, has alleged that some policemen from Nyanya Police Division working with thugs connived to send him to prison for an offence he never committed.

He told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive chat that he had parked his vehicle under the Nyanya bridge to answer a phone call, when some touts rushed to his car and tried to snatch the car keys.

He said the incident happened on 16th January, this year.

Narrating his ordeal, he said, “But I refused to give them my car key, instead, I rushed to Nyanya police station and reported them. I was however surprised to know that they work hand in hand with the DCO of Nyanya police station, including the surveillance unit there.

“I think the touts used to settle the surveillance unit and the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in that area going by the look of things because at the police station, the touts brought in a man whom they claimed I stabbed with a knife.

“But I frankly told them that I had never seen such a person before, and could not have stabbed him with a knife as they accused.

” They quoted a date that I allegedly stabbed the man, but I was outside Abuja on Christmas vacation. I even did some bank transactions outside Abuja on that date using POS, my bank statement can verify it including the locations where the transactions took place. It was 15th January 2022, that I came back to Abuja.

“The police wanted me to accept that I stabbed that person that they brought, and threatened to take me to court if I didn’t accept that I stabbed him.

“They thought that by intimidating me into accepting that I stabbed the man, they would also lure me into giving them money. “

After refusing to give any money, he said the police told him they would take him to court, a decision he consented to.

The next day he was taken to the Area Court in Karu where Hassan Ishak presided as judge.

The police filed two charges against him before the court. The charges, filed by ASP Ibrahim Abdurrazak, partly read: “That you, Nunaya Jesse ‘M’ of City college, Karu, on 10/1/2022, about 1400 hours around Nyanya under bridge, did attack and caused a deep wound on the left hand of one James Moses of ‘M’ of Ado New Nyanya, Karu, Nasarawa state, with a dagger during an altercation that arose when he, as a Traffic Decongestion Task Force members accosted you for causing obstruction with your vehicle, you took a fight after causing the injury thereof, thereby committing the office as charged.”

In the second charge, he was accused of “possessing a dangerous weapon” because they sighted an engineering tool in his car.

During the next court session, the judge asked the police to bring the touts to court, but they failed to bring them.

The judge gave the police deadline to bring the touts to court or he would strike out the case.

“On the day that the judge was supposed to strike out the case, the prosecuting counsel, one Barr Osho, asked the court to strike out the case pending when the police conclude their investigations,” he recalled.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Barr Johnson Pius, said the police never served them with any document or proof of evidence during the sitting.

After the arraignment, the defendant through his lawyer applied for bail, but the judge refused to rule on the application and sent him to keffi prison.

“I also feel that the judge’s refusal to grant my bail was a deliberate act to cow and intimidate me but I stood my ground without accepting a crime I never committed.

“After that moment, they also detained my car for five months before releasing it to me. When the police applied for the case to be struck out , that was how the case ended,” he said.

After the police withdrew the case against him, he thought of suing the Police for damages but changed his mind.

“I didn’t file for charges because I’m still living within that axis and I fear being targeted,” he told THE WHISTLER.