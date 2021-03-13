How Police Rescued Popular Ibadan Masquerader, Oloolu, From Hoodlums’ Attack

43 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the acolytes of the popular Ibadan masquerader, Oloolu, has narrated how the DPO at Agugu Police Station rescued him from being killed by some hoodlums who attacked him.

Oloolu was said to be on his way to offer sacrifices to appease the gods so that rain could fall.

However, while carrying the sacrifice, hoodlums were said to have attacked the masquerader, his acolytes and followers shooting .

The Oloolu, according to the acolytes, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was not hit by the bullet which he said killed one of the followers on the spot.

He however said the DPO and his men battled the hoodlums and rescued the masquerader from the gun-weilding miscreants.

He said, ” Baba was carrying the sacrifice on behalf of the entire Ibadan people. Rain was supposed to have started falling but there was no rain. So, Baba ( Oloolu) carried the sacrifice but he was not allowed to put it down at the designated spot.

” The hoodlums came and started shooting at us. Baba was not hurt but the police boss at Agugu did very well. He was the one that rescued Baba from the hoodlums.

“They killed one of our people on Thursday when the incident happened. One of those who were attacked died on Friday morning. Many people were injured during the attack.”

Another resident of the Oje area where the incident happened also told our correspondent that the clash was so fierce because he was going back home around 6pm when the hoodlums attacked the masquerader.

He said, ” I heard that five persons were killed and I had to turn and take another route to get home.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the attack said one person was killed.

The PPRO said in a message, “Information received revealed that some hoodlums attacked Oloolu masquerader at the Oje Eleni, Ibadan at about 7pm on 11/03/2021 when he was performing his annual sacrifice.

“One person was shot dead. Police detectives intensified efforts to arrest perpetrators of the crime with a view to bringing them to book.”