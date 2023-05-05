How POS Agent Illegally Received Monthly Stipends Of 72 N-Power Enrollees

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed how one Abdulfathi Aminu Ahmad, a Point of Sale Agent, scammed victims of N-power.

The N-Power program is a program initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari since June 8, 2016 to empower Nigerian youths towards tackling issues of youth joblessness.

However, according to EFCC, Ahmad who also doubles as Closed Circuit Television Technician, allegedly created fraudulent profiles of 72 N-power beneficiaries with bank accounts through which he had been collecting monthly stipends to the tune of N N8, 900,000.00.

“The lid on the scam was blown when an N-power benefit enrollee from Zamfara State, raised the alarm that his profile had been hijacked by an unknown person and his stipends diverted,” EFCC said.

In light of this, EFCC arraigned him on Thursday before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Ahmad was arraigned on one count charge of money laundering by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Commission.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The prosecution counsel, N. Salele then asked the court to fix a date for trial to commence.

However, the defence counsel, Jamilu Ahmad Shafa urged the court to admit his client to bail.

Justice Aikawa after listening to both counsel granted bail to the defendant in the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000. 00) and one surety in like sum.

“The surety must not be an officer below Grade Level 8 in the civil service,” the judge said.

The case was adjourned till June 22, 2023 for commencement of trial.