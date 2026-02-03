How Premier League Rule Stopped Me From Joining Manchester United – Mikel

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has opened up on how a Premier League rule stopped him from joining Manchester United in 2006.

Mikel was involved in a protracted transfer saga between Chelsea and Manchester United before he eventually ended up at Stamford Bridge.

However, Mikel, in a chat with Sky Sports, stated that a Premier League rule that states that a player must have played 75% for his country’s senior national team prevented the Red Devils from signing him.

He revealed that then-manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, was impressed with him during trials at the age of 16.

Mikel said: “Fergie loved me. He would always pair me with Roy Keane because he thought Keane would protect me from the likes of Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who were always tackling people in training.

“At the time, the rule required players to have represented their national team in at least 75% of matches before being eligible to sign.

“The strategy was to get me in and out before I turned 18,” Mikel explained, referring to the club’s approach to signing young talents, but that wasn’t possible in my case.”

Mikel ended up joining Chelsea where he made 372 appearances and scored six goals from midfield.

He also won 10 trophies at Chelsea including UEFA Champions League (2012), UEFA Europa League (2013), two Premier League titles (2009–10, 2014–15), four FA Cups, and two League Cups.