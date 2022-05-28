How Presidential Aspirants Made Last Minute Appeal To Delegates For Votes

The presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday evening appealed to the 774 delegates from all the local governments in the country to look at their capacities and achievements to enable them make a good choice.

The aspirants took turn to make the appeal for 5 minutes each, to make their last case to prove why they should be voted.

Atiku Abubakar

He made a strong case justifying his years of experience and carefully identified the country’s problems that he would confront head on if given the party’s ticket.

Atiku said “This is a very unique moment in the country’s history to take back power in 2023.”

He pleaded with the delegates to eschew malcontent and any disappoinment experienced during the election process pointing out that “I am distressed” and assured that the unfolding danger in the life of the country “is temporary.”

Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze

Nwachukwu identified the country’s challenges, stating that if delegates vote him as the party’s candidate, he will change the course of history.

“I am here for our country. We are abandoned internationally.

“We are blessed with natural and food resoucess” stating that he’s the only person who can change the tide.

He told the delegates to check if they are happy and if not they should vote him to settle “insecurity and hunger.”

Pium Anyim

Anyim made a case for experience. He said he worked in both the private and public service possessing the capacity to deliver Nigeria from its challenges.

“The challenge before PDP is history. Our party will deliver Nigeria if given the power.

“I assure you PDP will return to power to deliver Nigeria.

Nigerians expect PDP to return to power to deal with insecurity and rebuild Nigeria, to protect lives and properties,” Anyim said.

Udom Emmanuel

He said the choice before the delegates is whether to continue in moment of doom or go to future of boom, assuring the delegates that he posseses the capacity to change the history in time.

“I have the capacity to lead Nigeria to restore and rebuild the country.”

He said “a vote for Udom Emmanuel is a vote for hope, and to restore Nigeria.”

Ayo Fayose

He blamed the country’s predicament on weak leadership.

He said, ” I have the capacity to change the story and return Nigeria to the path of progress.”

Sam Ohabunwa

He said he has traversed the world and Nigeria, and knows the country’s challenges.

Dele Momodu

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine said the journey to the primary has been tortuous and hard.

He pleaded with the delegates that his father comes from Edo State and mother from and having both Christian and Muslim in his family makes him the perfect fit to rescue Nigeria.

He said his priority will be education.

Tariela Oliver

She said that she has a permanent solution to Nigeria’s problem. “It’s time to take power back to the local government and rebuild Nigeria.

“Under me, Nigeria will be secured, we will have power and I will bring technology to every community.

“We will have access to technology,” she said adding that “power must go back to the women and youth.”

Bukola Saraki

The former Senate President said , “We are here at the moment of history, a moment to forget about homelessness.

“Choose security over fear,

Unity over disunity and exclusion.

“As we are here what’s our hope? The

Destiny of over 200 million Nigerians is in the hand of you from all the 774 LGAs.

He tasked the delegates that, “You must choose an aspirant that has the capacity, that knows the issues that can unite the country with experience.

“I plead that my experience and all where I have worked will be enough. We need someone who knows about education and all issues

“We need a Nigerian that will unite both North and South, young and old, a leader who can bring all Nigerians together.

“Look for that person that will change the direction of this country. Let’s be that generation. Elect Saraki that will lead to a brighter future.”

Aminu Tambuwal before Stepping down

He said, “Nigeria is at a crossed road. We are at a critical moment in the life of our country. We are compelled to come together, work together rescue this country and rebuild it together.

“I have the experience to lead Nigeria.

I posses the right quality for the leadership of this country at this moment in time, especially as we are confronted with insecurity, poverty infrastructural decay, and I posses these qualities and I am the bridge between old and young

“Given power, we will build a campaign to win the 2023 election together to rescue and rebuild Nigeria together.”

Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State governor pledged “to support whoever emerges as winner to the fullest. I am a courageous party person because I love this party.

“I am going nowhere. Every state that has a problem, I will help to unite it.

“Leadership is the major problem in Nigeria. PDP we must elect a fearless leader, someone who can withstand them, someone who understands the assignment and that can defeat APC.”