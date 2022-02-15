How Prolonged Childbirths Cause Women’s Spinal Breakdown At Old Age

A majority of spinal dysfunctions that afflict aged mothers are a result of prolonged pregnancies, according to a medical expert, Dr Ofonta Ikpenwa.

Ikpenwa, who is a surgeon and runs a private hospital in Enugu, regretted that most people, especially children of such mothers, see them as burdens.

THE WHISTLER reports that many women in Enugu State suffer chronic waist pains. Some of them are disfigured, and are left incapacitated.

Ikpenwa said, “They report such cases when the situation has degenerated. Some of them resort to herbalists and prophets until their situation becomes hopeless.

“In any case, they are medically managed and offered pieces of advice in terms of routine activities. We tell them to sleep on orthopaedic mattresses or on bare floors. This is to support their disjointed spines.

“They are also advised to avoid hard labour, including walking for a long time. They actually need support from people around them because the pains could be severe.

“The real cause is prolonged pregnancies. As the baby is developing, the pressure is mounted on the spinal cord to expand. Due to succeeding and uncontrolled pregnancies, the spinal cord gets bent. Women are advised to embrace family planning to reduce the number of children they born.

“Another cause is farming. This is where men also fall victims. It is called lumbar spondylosis. The victims are also encouraged to bathe sitting on a flat chair to avoid turning of the affected areas.”

Dr Ikpenwa called on children to take proper care of their parents as they age to reduce the stress they pass through due to dysfunctional bones and tissues.

A woman who suffers acute waist pains, on condition of anonymity, said, “I was told I had poison. I have gone to many churches and bone setting places. Some of my children think I have become a burden to them because I can hardly do anything. I have eight children.”