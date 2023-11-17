How Prosecutors, Prison Officers, Others Aiding Corruption In Nigeria – Outgoing ICPC Chairman

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The outgoing Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has explained how prosecutors, prison officers as well as investigators are aiding corruption in Nigeria.

Owasanoye also revealed that one of the biggest challenges faced by Anti-Corruption fighters is identifying who to trust.

The ex-chairman made this revelation during the Behaviour Change Conference and Exhibition 2023, organised by the Behaviour Change Cohort of MacArthur Foundation grantees in Abuja.

He said in order to lead an anti-corruption agency and effectively deploy the enforcement mandate and navigate through the criminal justice system depend on the critical stakeholders involved.

According to Owasanoye, “no matter how determined you are to pursue a corruption case to a logical conclusion, if the Investigator is corrupt, you cannot get good evidence.

“If the prosecutor is corrupt, you cannot get a good presentation of the case in court, if the judge is corrupt you cannot get justice.

“And if the correctional officer is corrupt, a sentenced person could actually serve his prison term from the comfort of his home.”

Prof. Owasanoye also pointed out that another major challenge was the social networks to which the head of an anti-corruption agency belonged.

He noted that it had become the norm, within social networks, that the appointment of “one of them” meant opportunity for other members to enjoy preferential treatment.

The ex ICPC boss also observed that such expectations could always mount a lot of pressure on the anti-graft fighter.

He therefore affirmed that it takes a very principled person to withstand the expectations and pressures posed by his social networks.