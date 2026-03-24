How Scavengers Use Abandoned Nasarawa Property To Commit Crime

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…Police Unaware

Residents of St. Caleb Crescent in Koroduma, One Man Village, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have raised the alarm over a growing security threat in their neighbourhood: an abandoned property that has increasingly become a hub for criminal activities. The once peaceful community is now grappling with an invisible menace, one that affects daily life, business operations, and the sense of safety among residents.

The property in question is a fenced expanse measuring roughly 1,000 to 1,200 square metres, which has remained undeveloped for over a decade. Located in a fast-growing residential and commercial district, the plot stands out in stark contrast to its surroundings—an unused, neglected space amidst steady urban development.

Residents who spoke to THE WHISTLER said that over the years, the abandoned land has been taken over by scavengers and suspected criminals. Its mere presence has created recurring security challenges, affecting the vibrancy of the street. St. Caleb Crescent is home to over 20 residential buildings, alongside hotels, schools, and emerging estates. Its facilities indicate a neighbourhood that has evolved alongside the broader expansion of the Karu axis, which borders Abuja.

The undeveloped plot located at St Caleb Street in Koroduma, Nasarawa State.

According to long-term residents, the area was relatively peaceful in its early years. Yet, the prolonged neglect of the central plot gradually changed that perception. The fenced land, identified by a red gate, has for years provided shelter for individuals who are not formally recognised by the community. While the number of occupants has fluctuated, the concerns about their activities have remained consistent.

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A land agent popularly called Yellow, whose real name is Patron Akaegbu linked to the property reportedly confirmed its size, but ownership remains unclear. Attempts to identify or contact the owner have not yielded results, leaving residents frustrated and vulnerable.

The Night Crime Drove In

The depth of the crisis became evident in January 2026, when scavengers attacked a resident in Jikwoyi, Abuja. The victim was injured and dispossessed of valuables—including his vehicle. Unknown to the attackers, the car was equipped with a tracker, which eventually unraveled their plan.

The stolen vehicle moved silently through the night before stopping abruptly beside the Jameson Hotel in Koroduma, where a kill switch embedded in the tracker had shut it down mid-escape. Stranded, the suspects began pushing the car—an action that did not go unnoticed.

St Caleb Crescent Koroduma, where the stolen vehicle was abandoned

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“I and my colleague were on duty the night they brought the car here. They were pushing it, and I asked them what the problem was. They said it was their car which broke down, and they would park it here and wheel it the next morning,” Oga Adams, a community vigilante, narrated to THE WHISTLER.

He continued, “It wasn’t up to an hour before we saw policemen entering the street, checking everywhere. They saw us and began asking questions. We pointed them to the car, and they asked if we knew who drove it that night. We showed them where the suspects stayed. The police raided the place, arrested three of them, retrieved some stolen items, and recovered the vehicle. The victim was there; he had deep cuts on his hand from the attack.”

The operation brought brief relief but also exposed a larger, ongoing danger.

Residents and businesses in St. Caleb Crescent have invested heavily in security, pooling resources to protect their environment. Yet, the abandoned plot continues to undermine every effort.

According to Mr. Luka, manager at Jameson Hotel, “The hotel has its own security structure, and the community provides security as well, which we pay for monthly. They all work together, but the presence of the abandoned plot undermines everything. Customers often doubt our services because of the stories about security challenges. This is bad for business.

“The last time we had a meeting with the chairman and committee members, we demanded to get the contact of the plot owner. We need to know if he is aware that his property has become the centre of threats. This plot has been left abandoned for over 10 years. It was fenced when the community was developing, yet no building has been erected. Instead, hoodlums occupy it, threatening the sanity of this community.

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“People no longer sleep with their eyes closed. The owner needs to either vacate the hoodlums or place a responsible family to manage the land. Some landowners do that they get people to look after the land or farm it. But here, hoodlums carry out all manner of crime. The car incident is just one of many. We are not safe, and we are scared as long as those boys are allowed to live there.”

Jimson Hotel and Gardens

The fear has begun to affect livelihoods. Customers hesitate, businesses suffer, and trust erodes.

A Pattern Of Crime

Community leaders who spoke to THE WHISTLER also confirmed that the car theft incident was not isolated.

The Secretary of St. Caleb Street Mr. Sambo recounted: “This is one of many incidents involving scavengers residing in that abandoned plot. We appointed the chairman and vice chairman to investigate. Just yesterday, another set attempted to steal from one of my facilities. Unknown to them, I have security dogs, which alerted my workers.”

According to Sambo, whispers of ownership was traced to an unidentified army personnel, though no direct contact exists. Attempts to reach the owner have failed since a former intermediary disappeared.

He said, “We used to contact a man named Dan Fulani, who told us the owner is an army personnel. But ever since Dan relocated, we have been unable to send messages across. The land has become a den for criminal activities.

“Control of the space appears to have fallen to a figure known only as “Engineer.”

“There is someone who engages those boys, called Engineer. After the raid, no one has seen or heard from him; it’s as though he vanished into thin air.”

Investigations revealed that the alleged gang leader had previously served time in Keffi Prison for car theft-related offences. Yet his absence has not ended the problem.

A visit to the site revealed a stark contrast between its surroundings and its interior reality.

The land is rectangular, enclosed by walls and bordered by well-built homes. Tall grasses dominate the landscape, interrupted by four mature trees, including a guava tree. Near the entrance, three makeshift shanties constructed from used flex banners and worn zinc sheets were in the compound. Deeper inside, a crude zinc structure functions as a shared toilet and bathroom.

The undeveloped plot located at St Caleb Street in Koroduma, Nasarawa State.

“Life exists here but in survival mode. A man, visibly injured, steps forward: “Ni ne Yagida,” he says, meaning “I am at home.”

He calls another occupant, Mallam Abu, a driver who claims to have lived on the land for eight years.

He said, “I don’t know who owns this land, but I pay N3,000 monthly to the Engineer. Some days, over ten people sleep here; other times, the numbers increase.

“I am not a criminal. I just can’t afford standard rent, and my family isn’t here. I work at motor parks during the day. I am not a criminal; it’s just the Engineer brought these boys here, and now he is nowhere to be found.”

An occupant of the shanty

Within the same space, victims and perpetrators appear to coexist—blurred by poverty, displacement, and absence of oversight.

A Trail of Denials and Silence

Attempts to trace the official record of the February operation revealed a troubling pattern of deflection and jurisdictional barriers.

At the Divisional Police Headquarters in Jikwoyi, CSP Amodu Yahaya denied knowledge of the operation, when THE WHISTLER visited.

New Karu Police Division

Yahaya said, “No vehicle was recovered in my jurisdiction. That area is in Nasarawa, so operations should be in their books.”

During further visit to the New Nyanya Division, officers clarified the area does not fall under their command.

The inquiry by THE WHISTLER then moved to Ado-Kassa Division, where awareness of the recovery emerged but without detail or official attribution.

An officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I heard a vehicle was recovered, but I cannot provide further information. Contact the Area Commander or Anti-Car Theft unit.”

The Area Commander was unavailable, and the Second-in-Command, CSP Solomon Osagie, deferred to the state Police Public Relations Officer.

Area Command, Nasarawa State

Finally, DSP Ramhan Nansel acknowledged the inquiry but promised to investigate, yet no further details were provided to THE WHISTLER before filing this report.