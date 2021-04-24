How Security Repelled Hoodlums Who Attacked Gov Uzodinma’s Home With ‘Petrol Bomb’

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Imo State government says the early morning attack on the country home of Gov Hope Uzodinma is politically motivated.



The state government responded through a statement by Hon Declan Emelumba, commissioner for information and strategy.



The state police command also confirmed that the attackers threw petrol bombs into the residence of the governot.

The statement read, “Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma. At about 9am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about fifteen, driving in a motorcade of three vehicles, accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA, and attempted to burn down the house.

“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had planned to unleash. In the crossfire that ensued, a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored.

“The government has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigations on the incident and promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice.”

The state police public relations officer, SP Orlando Godson Ikeokwu, while confirming the incident, said, “I can confirm the story: the hoodlums attacked the governor’s house by throwing in a petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt, but they were successfully repelled, and none of the building was set ablaze. However one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process. The hoodlums, while escaping, also killed a police sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in their private vehicles at Mgbidi junction.”