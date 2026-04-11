How South Africa Helped Pull Off NASA’s Historic Moon Mission

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South Africa quietly contributed to one of the most significant space achievements in decades, with the South African National Space Agency providing critical tracking and telemetry support for NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed flight beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo era.

From its Hartebeesthoek Ground Station in Gauteng, also known as HartRAO, SANSA engineers tracked the Orion spacecraft as it carried four astronauts on a journey around the Moon.

The crew comprised NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The station, one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, delivered essential spacecraft tracking, telemetry, and data relay during key phases of the mission, particularly when the spacecraft was visible from the southern hemisphere due to Earth’s rotation.

Its support proved especially vital during the dramatic lunar flyby on April 6, when the crew looped around the far side of the Moon and broke the record for the farthest distance humans have ever travelled from Earth.

Hartebeesthoek has a long history with NASA, having originally been built by the American space agency in 1963 before being handed over to South Africa in 1976. Since then, the facility has supported numerous international missions, and for Artemis II, which launched on April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, it formed a critical part of NASA’s global ground network.

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SANSA officials described the team’s work as tireless, with engineers ensuring systems were fully operational and capturing accurate Doppler measurements and frequency data from returning signals.

Chief Engineer Eugene Avenant and Space Operations Executive Director Raoul Hodges highlighted how the station’s advanced antennas and atomic clocks provided the precision required for deep-space operations.

“Missions like Artemis II would be far more difficult without SANSA’s support,” sources within the agency noted.

The Artemis II mission successfully concluded with the Orion capsule’s splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Thursday, April 10.

South African media outlets including SABC News, Daily Maverick, and Channel Africa praised the contribution as a proud moment for the country’s growing space capabilities.

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SANSA’s involvement underscored South Africa’s strategic position in global space exploration and its continued partnership with NASA.

The agency’s work not only supported this historic test flight but also reinforced its role in the broader international effort to return humans to the Moon and beyond.