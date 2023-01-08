How Terrorist Suppliers Of Rocket Grenades, Other Weapons Were Killed In Zamfara -Police

The Zamfara Police Command on Sunday said an extensive gun duel between its operatives and gunrunners who were apprehended on their way from Taraba State led to their death.

The information was contained in a statement signed by the state’s police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu.

The command’s report is a follow-up to an earlier report by this website on the killing of two gunrunners along the Gumi-Anka road of the state on Saturday.

The police confirmed that the suspects were conveying sophisticated arms and ammunition to terrorists camp in Zamfara from Taraba state.

The statement read partly: “The feat was recorded following an Intelligence Information received about the movement of the suspects inside a Toyota Corolla Vehicle containing exhibits from Taraba State en- route to terrorists camp in Zamfara State.

“Two (2) of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped to the bush with possible gunshot wounds.

“Injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, and later confirmed dead by the Doctor while on admission.”

The police further said its operative recovered different weapons after a spot search and they include a Toyota Corolla vehicle containing three live shells of Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), three explosive shells, 151 rounds of live ammunition for AK 47 rifle, 200 rounds of live ammunition for Anti- Air Craft rifle (AA) and some assorted charms.