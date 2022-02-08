‘How Tinubu Tried To Destroy VP Osinbajo’ – Associate Claims 10 Calls Confirmed Plot

A mutual friend of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has given an insight into why the two associates seem to be going their different ways.

Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, on January 10 declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

But while Osinbajo has yet to officially declare his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, his support groups have continued to campaign for him, with their women support groups clashing at the APC National Women’s Conference in Abuja.

But one of their closest associates has told THE WHISTLER why both leaders are mad at each other.

It began on September 23, 2019, the Vanguard newspaper challenged the integrity of Osinbajo by publishing a story alleging that he mismanaged about N90 billion released by the Federal Inland Revenue Inland Service (FIRS) to prosecute the last general elections in favour of the APC.

The paper attributed the claim to Timi Frank, a former spokesman of the APC, who alleged that Osinbajo could not account for the money when President Buhari confronted him.

Coming barely a year after a House of Representatives’ panel indicted him following its investigation into the disbursement of N5.8billion for food intervention programme in the northeast in 2017, Osinbajo reportedly began his own investigation of the source of the smear campaign.

He allegedly involved the office of the Inspector General of Police, then under Mohammed Adamu, to find those behind the campaign to pull him down.

Having written to Vanguard describing its publication as “a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn the reputation” of Osinbajo, his lawyer Femi Falana, also allegedly deployed his own resources and network to unveil the fifth columnists throwing dirt at his client.

A few days later, all investigations allegedly led to Tinubu, whose signature was written all over the campaign of calumny against Osinbajo.

Armed with the reports of the investigations, Osinbajo reportedly tried to confront Tinubu with his findings and decided to call him on phone.

“But to the VPs greatest shock, Tinubu did not pick his calls; he called him about ten times but he didn’t pick and never called back,” the source revealed, adding that “the VP and his group did not need any further confirmation that Tinubu was behind the campaign to destroy him ahead of the 2023 presidential election.”

The source further explained that Tinubu nominated Osinbajo as VP in 2015 because he (Osinbajo) was not a politician, and therefore would not try to compete with him when the time to succeed Buhari comes.

“You know the VP did not attend rallies or political meetings when he was commissioner in Lagos, so Asiwaju thought he could not rival him for election.

“But after he saw the VP visiting markets and getting rousing reception among the people, that was when he started becoming envious,” he explained.