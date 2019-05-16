How To End Corruption In West Africa – Transparency International

Advertisement

“For West Africa to resolve the issues of violations of fundamental human rights through corrupt practices, anti-corruption and regulatory instruments of the region needs to be enforced,” says Transparency International (TI).

It noted that the community should include more proactive enforcement of CCJ (Criminal Court of Justice) judgments at the national level and strengthening of political will in support of the CCJ.

The International Organisation gave the recommendation against the backdrop of a new report titled: “Corruption in Education Systems in West Africa.” In which it disclosed that 66 per cent of the money Nigerian governments allocate to education is stolen by corrupt officials.

While presenting the report at its sub-regional meeting in Abuja as part of the policy papers on land corruption and corruption in education systems in West Africa, the group said corruption is a commonplace in education systems across the economic community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The event, which brought together Transparency International chapters from 10 West African countries, was to review progress on the implementation of the policy papers.

“This affects education access, quality, inclusion and learning outcomes with devastating consequences, not only for national economic growth but also for the life chances of children, their families and communities,” the report said.

The report highlighted “Resource misallocation, corrupt procurement, exchange of sex for grades, examination malpractices, fake qualifications, teacher absenteeism, and corrupt recruitment practices” as the various corruption risks and challenges facing education systems in all the countries.