Nigeria

How Tony Rapu Rescued 26yr Old Girl Suffering From 7yrs Cocaine Addiction (Video)

By Abimbola Johnson

A twenty six year old girl who has been suffering from drug addiction for seven years has been rescued by social worker.

The drug addict who identified herself as Lizzy, was rescued from a ghetto area in Lagos.

Speaking on her addiction, Lizzy said her ex-boyfriend introduced her to smoking of weed.

He, thereafter, told her he had been mixing her wraps up with cocaine.

She said, “I couldn’t visit any rehabilitation because I thought it wouldn’t help. I started with weed smoking, then one day, my boyfriend told me he had been adding cocaine and I was surprised.

“I asked him why he would do such without my consent, but it wasn’t long before I got addicted to it.

“It became so critical that I had to take to begging at day and prostitution at night.”

She further disclosed that she attended two prestigious schools in Lagos.

“I attended Caleb Nursery and Primary School and Vivian Fowler Secondary School.”

She said she has always wanted to meet the Senior Pastor of This Present House, Pastor Tony Rapu who had earlier visited her community to rescue her friend Bukky.

“I have been hearing of Tony Rapu, but missed seeing him earlier when he came to our community (Ikeja), he came for Bukky then.

“I have been waiting for this day when I would meet him. I know he is the only one that can help me get over this,” Lizzy said.

View this post on Instagram

We picked up Lizzy over the weekend. Here, she tells a bit of her story while awaiting our arrival at the joint she frequented in Ikeja. Lizzy tells about her upbringing, her addiction to crack cocaine and the depraved night life she lived to make money to pay the drug dealers. She is currently undergoing her first stage of detox and rehabilitation in the long journey out of addiction. We hope and pray she returns to a normal and productive life afterwards. • For more information about our rehab program, to sponsor or nominate a beneficiary, kindly send a DM to @freedom_fdn • #Addiction #DrugAbuse #TransformALife #Community #Outreach #MyLagosDiaries #FreedomFoundation #GodBlessNigeria #GenesisHouse #HouseOfRefugeForWomen

A post shared by Tony Rapu (@tonyrapu) on

Meanwhile, the management of the Vivian Fowler Memorial College, in reaction to the incident, said that from its investigation, it has no record of any Lizzy as claimed, from the inception of the school till date.

The school, however, said it will work alongside Freedom Foundation to ensure the rehabilitation of Lizzy.

Read the school statement as posted by one @Desireeiyorah on twitter below:

