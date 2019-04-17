Advertisement

A twenty six year old girl who has been suffering from drug addiction for seven years has been rescued by social worker.

The drug addict who identified herself as Lizzy, was rescued from a ghetto area in Lagos.

Speaking on her addiction, Lizzy said her ex-boyfriend introduced her to smoking of weed.

He, thereafter, told her he had been mixing her wraps up with cocaine.

She said, “I couldn’t visit any rehabilitation because I thought it wouldn’t help. I started with weed smoking, then one day, my boyfriend told me he had been adding cocaine and I was surprised.

“I asked him why he would do such without my consent, but it wasn’t long before I got addicted to it.

“It became so critical that I had to take to begging at day and prostitution at night.”

She further disclosed that she attended two prestigious schools in Lagos.

“I attended Caleb Nursery and Primary School and Vivian Fowler Secondary School.”

She said she has always wanted to meet the Senior Pastor of This Present House, Pastor Tony Rapu who had earlier visited her community to rescue her friend Bukky.

“I have been hearing of Tony Rapu, but missed seeing him earlier when he came to our community (Ikeja), he came for Bukky then.

“I have been waiting for this day when I would meet him. I know he is the only one that can help me get over this,” Lizzy said.

Meanwhile, the management of the Vivian Fowler Memorial College, in reaction to the incident, said that from its investigation, it has no record of any Lizzy as claimed, from the inception of the school till date.

The school, however, said it will work alongside Freedom Foundation to ensure the rehabilitation of Lizzy.

Read the school statement as posted by one @Desireeiyorah on twitter below:

What do you guys think about this disclaimer concerning Lizzy and Vivian Fowler? pic.twitter.com/9ey6lcGXLS — Desirée (@Desireeiyorah) April 17, 2019