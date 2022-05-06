How Tricycle Operator Led Hoodlums To Attack Security Guards, Others With Guns, Machete In Abuja Community

Three security guards and a fashion designer were among residents of Kubwa, Abuja, who sustained serious injuries when a tricycle operator allegedly led hoodlums to attack the residents over a recent disagreement.

The hoodlums allegedly invaded ‘P. Layout, 2/1 New Site’ in Kubwa with guns and machetes in the early hours of Wednesday, April 27, and left at least eight persons, comprising three security guards and five other residents, with life-threatening injuries.

THE WHISTLER gathered from a resident, Bisi, that the attack followed an altercation between a security guard and the tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operator.

According to the resident, the tricycle operator had hit and injured a motorcycle rider and attempted to run away but was prevented by one of the security guards.

“So, a security guard identified as ‘Dogo’ held the tricycle rider to pay for the treatment of the bike man that sustained an injury. This was what triggered provocation from the Keke NAPEP rider who then (mobilised hoodlums) and came back for ‘reprisal’,” said Bisi who also claimed that the assailants stole two Bajaj motorcycles during their operation.

One of the attacked security guards, Yemi Adeleke, narrated his experience to THE WHISTLER: “I was at my duty post early hours on Wednesday, I saw someone come at my back with Gun and pointed it at my head, and asked that I sit down. I obeyed because a gun was involved. As I was sitting, two other guys came in with cutlass and started wiping me with the cutlass, saying where is Dogo? Then I said I don’t know who Dogo is. One of them said it was a lie and they continued beating me.

“The other two with cutlasses went into the community and that was when I threw the one with the gun off balance just for me to escape then I pinned him on the throat. Before I could escape the two other people came and started matching me on my leg.”

Adeleke said he identified one of the attackers: “One of Keke napep riders that I know very well was with them, and he wore a black coat with a face cap and they didn’t wear masks.”

He added, ” the people who attacked me from the back gate were about six in number. Others came in from the main gate where they twisted my colleague’s neck. Right now he can barely sit up to ten minutes. When he saw that they were many, he pleaded with them but they still went ahead and twisted his neck and he fell.”

Even though his health was improving, Adeleke said he still couldn’t move his right leg without help.

“I’m feeling better just that I can’t move my right leg because of the way they matched on it, they even wanted to cut the vein of my left leg if not that they started fighting themselves because one said they should leave me and the other one said no, he will cut the vein, in the process one of them cut my right foot with cutlass and the other three continued to match the same leg.”

Also, a tailor and resident of 2/1 new site in Kubwa, Abdul Rasheed Mohammad, said he was beaten and tied up in his shop by the hoodlums.

“I was sleeping inside my shop, I didn’t know when they opened my shop and entered inside, they demanded money but I said I don’t have any money, then they started beating me, collected my phone and tied me up inside my shop. They used the padlock and locked me and one other security guy inside after they finished beating him. They also tied him up after leaving him with a cut on his neck before moving on to attack other people in the area.”

He added, “I was rescued when people came out, so I shouted because I heard voices, so they opened the window and untied me. I was attacked by about 7 guys and they were all speaking Hausa and their faces weren’t covered.”

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, stated, “The incident was like war in the early morning of Wednesday, they came in a ‘commando way’. They came in from that gate beside Adeola International School and they twisted the neck of the security guy there, and they dragged him inside the tailor’s shop. and tied him up. It was a very silent and calculative move. Dogo’s neck and head were cut open.

“Thank God one of them is in police custody and we heard that he has started confessing. That was why police pleaded that we shouldn’t divulge information at this stage because those guys are from the North. It wasn’t an armed robbery but robbery was part of it because they took away two bikes, and they were fully armed with cutlasses and dagger.”

It was learnt that the tricycle rider in connection with the attack had been arrested by operatives of the Phase 4 Police Division in Kubwa and transferred to the FCT police command.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the chairman of the community, Adigun Adebiyi, confirmed the attack but said that he could not speak on it because it was being investigated by the police

“Presently this case is before the police, and whatever you want to hear will be better said by the police, and I believe other security operatives like the DSS are equally working with them. So whatever I say might affect the investigation and the police are on the trail of these boys, and we don’t want to let it out,” he said.

Our correspondent’s effort to get the FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, to speak on the issue proved abortive she failed to pick up her phone calls.