How Trigger-Happy Police Officer In Lagos Killed My Friend – Lagosian

A young man, Gafaru Buraimoh, who was killed by a trigger-happy police officer on Tuesday, at the Ajah area of Lagos State, has been buried.

According to Elvis Jimmy, a friend of the deceased, who disclosed this to THE WHISTLER, he was buried at Epe cemetery on Wednesday.

Narrating what led to the death of Buraimoh, Jimmy said that the police had arrived at Sangotedo, along Lekki Epe Expressway, to raid a petrol black market, which resulted in shooting, and unfortunately for Buraimoh, he was hit by a stray bullet.

“The police came raiding black market sellers I.e fuel sellers! It resulted in the police shooting, trying to scare them of course. It got messy between police and the black market sellers. Gafaru was hit by a stray bullet in the process,” Jimmy told The Whistler.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Wednesday, the officer responsible for the shooting has been detained, adding that full-scale investigation has commenced to find out what led to the avoidable shooting.

The statement reads, “At About 2330hrs of Tuesday, December 06 2022, a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division, resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah.

“The officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as full-scale investigation has commenced.

“The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served.”