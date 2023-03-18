How Vote Buying Syndicate Attacked EFCC Operatives In Kaduna

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The election monitoring team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Kaduna State on Saturday came under attack by a vote-buying syndicate.

In a video shared by EFCC on it official Facebook page, one of the operatives attacked was seen seated in a chair with blood all over his shirt, narrating how the attack took place.

He said: “The attack took place at School Road, Unguwan Rimi Kaduna while attempting to arrest a suspected vote buyer.”

He said his team had received intelligence on the alleged activities of one Kabiru Musa, who was seen in an amateur video allegedly inducing eligible voters.

Musa is said to have been using his phone to transfer money into the accounts of voters as they cast their votes.

Meanwhile, on getting the intelligence report, EFCC mobilised to the scene to arrest the suspect.

Immediately he was accosted by the operatives, Musa was said to have become unruly while screaming to attract the attention of his syndicate.

The syndicate then descended on the operatives, using all manner of weapons that left some of them injured, the operative narrated.

It took great restraints for the operatives to ignore the unprovoked attack but insisted on arresting the suspect.

However, as the team drove away with the suspect, stones and other dangerous objects were thrown at the EFCC vehicle.

He said this damaged the windshield of their car, and three operatives suffered varying degrees of injuries in the process.

EFCC highlighted under the video posted that the injured operatives are currently receiving medical attention at the Medical Centre of the Kaduna Zonal Command.

Meanwhile, the suspect is reportedly in custody, pending conclusion of the investigation.

It will be recalled that EFCC teams were similarly attacked during the presidential and national assembly elections.

Reacting to this incident, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC, commended the operatives for exercising great restraint under extreme provocation.

He also appealed to the public to desist from attacking officers of the Commission as such action would no longer be tolerated.