How We Blend Science, Tradition to Restore Ogoni Mangroves – HYPREP

As the world marked World Wetlands Day on February 2, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has highlighted significant progress in the restoration of degraded wetlands in Ogoniland, Rivers State, revealing that a blend of modern science and traditional ecological knowledge is driving both environmental recovery and cultural revival in affected communities.

Speaking to mark the global event themed “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage,” HYPREP Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, said its mangrove restoration programme is already yielding visible ecological and socio-economic benefits, including the return of fish species, improved fisheries production and renewed livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The Project Coordinator disclosed that Phase 1 of its mangrove restoration has been completed, covering 560 hectares of oil-degraded mangrove ecosystem, while shoreline cleanup under the same phase has reached over 76 per cent completion.

According to him, the restoration efforts are contributing to clear signs of biodiversity recovery in Ogoni creeks and waterways, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to wetland conservation as a critical component of climate resilience, food security and sustainable livelihoods.

Zabbey, said the mangrove restoration programme was deliberately designed to integrate scientific best practices with indigenous knowledge systems that have guided wetland use and conservation in Ogoniland for generations.

He explained that the initiative involves large-scale planting of five native mangrove species while mimicking the natural zonation of black, white and red mangroves traditionally found in the creeks.

“This approach ensures ecological balance, sustainability and alignment with international wetland conservation principles, while also respecting local environmental knowledge,” Zabbey said.

He noted that the project is guided by strict health, safety and environment (HSE) standards and promotes community-led stewardship to guarantee long-term protection of restored sites.

Encouraging findings have also emerged from post-restoration fish stock assessments conducted in Bomu Creek, one of the areas undergoing mangrove restoration and shoreline cleanup.

According to reports from the assessments, fish species previously absent from the creek have begun to return, leading to increased catches for local fisherfolk. Women and young people have also resumed harvesting periwinkles in the area, signalling a gradual revival of traditional livelihoods.

“These developments indicate that ecosystem recovery is underway and that the benefits of restoration are reaching the people whose lives depend on these wetlands,” Zabbey stated.

Beyond environmental gains, the Project Coordinator emphasised that the mangrove restoration efforts are reviving cultural heritage linked to communal fishing practices and traditional resource management in Ogoni communities.

Local fisherfolk and trained Mangrove Vanguards are actively involved in fish stock assessments and restoration activities, a move HYPREP said was aimed at strengthening community ownership and preserving indigenous knowledge passed down through generations.

He also revealed that it has begun efforts to reintroduce the West African cockle into Ogoni creeks, describing the species as a culturally significant seafood deeply connected to the identity and history of the Ogoni people.

“Healthy wetlands mean safer shorelines, improved fisheries, enhanced carbon sequestration and renewed livelihoods,” Zabbey said, adding that mangrove restoration in Ogoniland represents more than seedling planting, but a pathway to ecosystem revitalisation and social renewal.

He acknowledged the contributions of community leaders, residents, civil society organisations and relevant government agencies, noting that their collaboration has been central to the progress recorded so far.

The Project Coordinator called for sustained partnerships, policy support and responsible environmental stewardship to protect Nigeria’s wetlands, stressing that the Ogoniland mangrove restoration provides a practical model for restoring degraded wetlands to deliver lasting environmental, economic and cultural benefits.