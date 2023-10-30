How We Discovered 50 Decomposed, 20 Headless Bodies Around Lokpanta Cattle Market- Otti

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti says the government has discovered over 50 decomposed dead bodies, over 20 headless bodies and countless human skeletons all around Lokpanta Cattle Market area of Umunneochi LGA, along the Enugu-Umuahia-Aba Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Governor disclosed this during his monthly media chat tagged “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians”, held in Government House, Umuahia on Sunday night.

He assured that his government is committed to tackling the issues of insecurity headlong without minding whose ox is gored.

Governor Otti said that prostitution, narcotics trade and other criminal vices around the Lokpanta Cattle Market necessitated the raid of the market as some brothels were recently brought down and there is now calm in Umunneochi.

The Governor, who insisted that the Lokpanta market would become a daily market that would open at 6am and closes at 6pm would now become a general market as sections would be allotted to the cattle dealers and other businesses too.

He added that his administration is equally fencing the market, all in an effort to ensure adequate security.

According to him, the Lokpanta area was notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery, hence the decision of his administration to make the market a daily one.

He said though the policy was misunderstood, after a meeting with the leadership of the market, everyone agreed with the government’s stand on making the market a daily one for the good of all.

He further assures that he would root out insecurity in Abia State adding that no government can succeed in the face of insecurity, violence, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Otti said that gadgets would be deployed at strategic places to ensure the security of lives and property in the State.

He added that his administration is poised to ensure that Abians enjoy a great Christmas this year and maintained that, “This government will not get involved in supporting insecurity. Our devices will be installed in strategic places.”