How We Foiled Attack On Orlu Police Station, Killed 9 Suspects – Imo CP

The new Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has narrated how the combined effort of the police, military and the Department of States Security (DSS) foiled an attack on a police station in Orlu.

Yaro, who resumed office in Imo on Thursday, faced his first test during the planned attack on the divisional police and area command headquarters in Orlu LGA.

Addressing the press on Friday, the CP reminded Imo residents of his promise to tackle insecurity head on and reduce it to the barest minimum.

“Recall that I took over duty as the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command yesterday being 06/5/2021 and during my inaugural briefing, I told Imolities that we shall occupy the public space, and also restrategise to ensure crime and criminality is reduced to its bearest minimum.

“I also informed you that we shall do everything within our powers to ensure that Imolites sleep with both eyes closed.

“To this end, I want to let you know that we have hit the ground running and I wish to showcase to you a case of what you people call the “Unknown Gun Men” who go about attacking Police Stations and other Formations.” he said

Yaro said repelled attack on the Orlu Divisional and Area Command Headquarters was carried out through combined efforts of the IGP response team, the military and the DSS.

“On the 6/5/2021 a group of Bandits attempted to attack the Divisional Police and Area command Headquarters both in Orlu LGA , but were successfully repelled. However, the operatives IGP Response Team (IRT) in conjunction with the special forces and other tactical Teams of the Command, engaged them in a shootout and in a bid to retreat and escape they met the reinforcement teams from the Military and DSS, they were then engaged from on both fronts.”

During the gun duel, 9 of the suspects were killed and some fled with gunshot wounds while 4 security operatives sustained various degrees of injuries, said the CP.

“After the gun duel, nine of the insurgents lost their lives while others fled with bullets wounds abandoning their operational vehicles in the process.

“However, four (4) of our operatives sustained various degree injuries and are presently responding to treatment.”

Yaro also said that the fleeing hoodlums were seen in viral videos stealing and forcefully collecting personal belongings from people while causing panic among Orlu residents.

“The hoodlums were seen in a viral video around Orlu Metropolis stealing and forcefully collecting items from people, and also causing public disorder and brandishing assorted types of rifles with brazen bravado.

“They are reasonably believed to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Police Headquarters and the Correctional Service on the 5th of April 2021.”

Items recovered from the criminals include:

1. Four (4) AK 47 Rifles

2. One (1) Pump Action

3. Two (2) Toyota Siena

4. One (1) Toyota Camry Car

5. One (1) Toyota Hilux Van

6. One (1) SUV Highlander

7. One (1) SUV Land Rover

8. One (1) Nissan Pick up Van

9. Assorted Charms .