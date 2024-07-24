How We Received 15% Commission For Providing Bank Details To Kidnappers

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A four-man syndicate has confessed to conspiring with kidnappers by providing them with bank accounts to receive ransoms from their victims in Delta state.

The suspects, two from Ebonyi and two from Anambra States revealed that by providing bank details to the kidnappers, he benefited 15 per cent from the total sum received.

“They only ask me for the account to pay the ransom,” the suspect said in a recorded video confession, moderated by the Delta State Police Spokesperson, Bright Edafe, and shared via his X handle.

The suspect said, “They have sent money through my account three times. The first time was N3.6m. The second was N4.3m and N200,000 last.

“Out of the first ransom collected, I was paid N530,000. We then send the remaining to Maxwell’s (the main suspect) account who gives it to the kidnappers.”

The suspect acknowledged that he was aware of what the monies he had been receiving were for, further adding that he and other accomplices used the proceeds of the crime to build websites for internet fraud.

Maxwell, on his part, confessed to having been in contact with the kidnappers since April 2024.

He said after the suspect had provided a bank account and deducted his 15 per cent he sent the money to the kidnappers. He subsequently receives his commission in cash through a Point of Sale (POS) system.

Addressing the residents, the police spokesperson urged victims of kidnap to report such cases to the police, either before, during or after the incident occurred.

He said, “Residents in Delta State should trust the police; It is not too late to report a kidnap incident. You can report in three stages, either before, during or after, because fishing out suspects as such out of the society is important.

“There are others we won’t be parading for the sake of ongoing investigation, but for the fact that the victim reported to the command, see what it has yielded.”