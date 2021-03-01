How We Spent N910m On Relief Materials During Covid-19 Outbreak- Dangote Sugar

Dangote Sugar Refinery said it spent N910m in addressing the needs of Nigerians in 2020, a bulk of which was spent on relief materials following the out break of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company also disclosed in its Audited Financial Report for full year 2020 on Monday that none of the amount was spent on any political party or organisation.

During the 12 month period, the sugar manufacturer said the N910m was spent on 17 projects.

The sugar manufacturer spent N750m of the fund as donation to the private sector led Coalition Against COVID-19.

The sugar manufacturer said N35.99m was spent on Covid-19 palliative product donation to charities and outreach.

The company disclosed that N35.37m was spent to renovate health facilities in Tunga, N22m on the construction of examination hall and two blocks of 3 classrooms in Government Day Secondary School, Gyawana Lamurde Local Government of Adamawa.

Medical services rendered to over 4,000 members of DRS Numan host communities at the clinic cost the company N14.4m, while N11.39m was spent on the renovation of examination hall and four blocks of three classrooms in Government Day Secondary School, Kiri, Shelleng Local Government of Adamawa.

The company also said N10m was spent on the renovation of examination hall and four blocks of three classrooms in GDSS, Kola in Guyuk. Another N10m was spent on the renovation of two hostels in Government Senior Secondary School Shelleng, in Shelleng LGA of Adamawa Sate.

The company also invested N5m to sponsor the Annual Military Widows Week in 2020, N5m on the renovation of examination hall in Government Technical College, Numan LGA.

The construction of examination hall in Government Day Secondary School, Nzufel, Demsa LGA gulped N5m, while N3m was spent on the 2020 Sustainability Week Celebration and Outreach.

Another N1.37m was used to sponsor the 2020 World Food Day Celebrations Secondary Schools Agric Quiz Competition in Lagos.

Dangote Sugar also spent N300,000 on Covid-19 prevention awareness in Apapa Lagos and N100,000 to sponsor Gyawana youths football tournament.

The manufacturer said it “identifies with the causes of its aspirations of its operational environment by supporting charitable and worthy causes.”