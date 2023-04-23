How Widower’s Plan To Become Millionaire By Carrying Cocaine Backfired

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Plans by a widower, Ariyibi Olaseinde, to become a millionaire by trafficking 11.50kg of cocaine en route to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj have been thwarted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Advertisement

The anti-narcotic officers intercepted Olaseinde at the screening point of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2, on April 20.

The officers had suspected his carry-on luggage during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos via Doha to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

“When his carry-on bag was checked, four sets of white lace material with linings of substance that tested positive to Cocaine weighing 11.50kg were discovered,” a statement signed by the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed.

Babfemi said, “The suspect who claimed to be a widower and an advertising practitioner said his original plan was to ingest the drugs but had to change his mind after failed attempts to swallow bitter cola, which he was using to practice the process.

“He is expected to be paid One Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,800,000) upon successful delivery of the consignment in Medina, Saudi Arabia”.

Advertisement

Similarly, on April 19, another suspect, Silifat Akanbi, was arrested at the Terminal 2 of the same airport with 2.90kg of cocaine.

She was intercepted during an outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers from Lagos via Doha to Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

The NDLEA operatives had discovered six sheets of cocaine weighing 2.90kg concealed in Ankara fabrics.

Further investigation by the agency revealed that the suspect is a divorcee and a trader who “used to hawk cloths around the Awoyaya area of Ajah, Lagos”.

An all-night follow-up operation also revealed that she was recruited by one Alhaji Adebayo Wasiu.

Advertisement

Adebayo, managing director of B&T Travel Agency, was subsequently arrested at 28, Olateju Street, Mushin, Lagos, the NDLEA noted.