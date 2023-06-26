Human Rights Activist Condemns Torture By Law Enforcement Agency

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Human rights lawyer Barr Amos Ogbonna, Monday, condemned the increasing level of torture by law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Ogbonna, who spoke in Enugu in an interview with newsmen to mark this year’s International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, regretted that despite Nigeria’s signing the UN International Convention on Civil and Human Rights, human rights ‘are being abused unabated’ in the country.

According to him, “It is regrettable that there are no human institutions in Nigeria to bring human rights violators to book because such institutions protect the system. It is inhuman and cruel.

“The United Nations International Convention on Civil and Human Rights has encouraged nations to implement its resolutions. Nigeria is a signatory to it, but yet to implement it. Nigeria is very good at ratifying international treaties but does not care to implement them.

“The institutions are weak. Even when courts award damages to torture victims, it is hardly implemented. That is why people are tortured in public and nothing happens. We have laws that criminalise torture, but the implementation is the problem. We have to start orientation. Torture is also committed by traditional rulers and vigilante groups in extracting information from suspects.”

Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu State police command’s public relations officer, said police have internal mechanisms to curtail torture within the system. He also encouraged the public to report torture cases to appropriate authorities for action.

Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said, “We should not restrict torture to the police alone. Torture happens in homes. Parents inflict severe pains on children in trying to correct some acts. Torture is both physical and mental.

“Policemen are brought to book when they violate human rights. Fundamental human rights are against torture. Within our circle, it is not treated lightly according to the Police Act (as amended). The Act contains how we manage human rights.

“Once you are found to have deviated as a policeman, you are in for it. The acting IGP has warned that any act that is unethical will not be taken lightly.”

He condemned some cultural practices that encourage torture, adding that, “Sometime last year, we arrested people at Awgu in Enugu State for torturing a woman who picked a snail at a shrine. She was stripped naked because of that. That is torture. It is not the police that did it.

“We had a case where a child had her body pierced with iron just to correct an alleged error. The forced sit-at-home on Mondays in the South East is torture. Even placing a spouse in a bad mood, making such person suicidal, is torture. If you are caught, you will suffer it.”

Ndukwe encouraged people to learn ways of correcting problems in line with human rights principles, adding that, “We should also help ourselves by reporting torture to relevant authorities.”