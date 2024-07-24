Human Rights Group Threatens Legal Action Against Police Over Blockade Of LG Secretariats

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The International Human Rights Protection Initiative, a human rights group, has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian Police and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, threatening legal action over the prolonged blockade of 23 Local Government council secretariats in Rivers State.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to the IGP, the group expressed grave concerns about the police action, which they believe is unlawful and violates several constitutional and statutory provisions that govern the country’s norms.

Advertisement

According to the letter signed by the State Coordinator of the group, John Ihua insisted that section 7 of the 1999 constitution as amended guarantee the existence and functions of Local government councils, hence the continuous closure of the local government council by the police disrupt it’s constitutionality and the principle of local government councils as enshrined in the constitution.

Ihua while explaining the reason the their actions, said it is important to remind the IGP that under the Nigeria police Act, 2020. provided the framework for the conduct and duties of the Nigeria police force to be employed for the prevention and detection of crime, the apprehension of offenders, the protection of life and property, and the due enforcement of all laws and regulations with which they are directly charged.

He said: “The Nigerian Police Force has continued the closure of Local Government Councils in Rivers State, a situation that persisted for weeks and it is significantly affecting daily lives of the citizens.

“The continued closure has led to widespread destruptuon of Local Government services, key services such as healthcare, sanitation and administrative functions have been hampered.

Advertisement

“Citizens who rely on those services are facing increased difficulties with many being unable to access essential health care, processed important documents benefits from local government area.

“The fact remains that the continue closure of councils have further inflicted more hardship to Rivers people.

“Hence this latter to Inspector General of Police through CP Rivers became necessary to demand the reopening of the LGAs.

“However, we have equally appealed to them not to allow their actions become judicial interpretation because if they fail to adhere to our appeal we shall challenge their actions in court.”

Ihua, in the letter also reminded the police that the continuous Lock of the local government councils in Rivers state has far-reaching adverse effects on the masses, particularly the local government workers and residents dependent on council services, describing the action as unlawful, unconstitutional and abuse of power.

Advertisement

The State coordinator of the International human rights protection initiative while expressing hope that the IGP will not allow their actions to become part of judicial interpretation, caution that failure of the police authority to act promptly would result to legal actions for the interpretation of the law and orders.