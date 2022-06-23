Human Rights Lawyer Asks CJN To Produce 3- Year Expenditure For Supreme Court Or Face Legal Action

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, has been asked to provide the certified true copies of the financial accounts of the Supreme Court from January 1, 2019 to date or be prepared to be sued.

The demand was made by a human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo & Co, in a letter stamped with the seal of the CJN’s office.

The lawyer requested for the documents pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 with a view to determining good governance and proper administration under his leadership of the judiciary.

The letter partly reads:

“On the strength of the relevant sections of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, we humbly request for the certified true copies of the following information as they relate to public documents within your custody;

“Proof of receipt of the total funds disbursed to your lordship from the National Judicial Council as the head of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from your assuming office in 2019 to date.

“Proof of the total expenditure of the Supreme Court for the period of 1st January 2019 to date including list of capital projects of the Supreme Court of Nigeria within this period,

“Payment vouchers for each project mentioned above as well as the contract agreement.

“The total amount realized from internally Generated revenue within the period under request and proof of expenditure; salary payment voucher of justices of the Supreme Court and non-judicial staff; and salary payment voucher and other emoluments of the justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and non-judicial staff.

“Take notice that in the event of any delay or refusal to disclose the information within 7-days from the day of receipt of this request, we shall be compelled to take lawful and necessary steps to compel you to disclose the information in accordance with Section 20 and other provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.”

The letter seen by our correspondent is another development following the protests of about 14 Justices of the Supreme Court bordering on their deplorable working condition.

But the CJN had frowned on his brother Justices for publicizing their grievance but maintained that he was doing his best within the resources disbursed to the judiciary from the federation account in line with budgetary allocations.

Meanwhile, the Body of Benchers, which is the legal body of practitioners responsible for the formal call to the Bar of prospective legal practitioners as well as disciplining of erring lawyers, has moved to intervene in the crisis between the apex court justices.

The benchers chairman, Wole Olanipekun SAN further announced that a committee has been set up “to resolve” the issue.