HURIWA Hails NNPC’s Transparency In Revealing Importers Of Contaminated Petrol

The Human Rights Writer’s Association of Nigeria has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd for its transparency in revealing the identities of the four companies that imported methanol blended petrol into the country.

HURIWA described as “heartwarming” the handling of the issue by the NNPC, adding that the “openness and transparency” with which the National Oil Company is currently handling the issue is commendable and should be sustained going forward.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari had on Wednesday disclosed that the methanol blended petrol was imported into the country by four suppliers through four Premium Motor Spirit cargoes under its Direct Sales Direct Purchase arrangement.

The DSDP is part of measures by the NNPC to ensure sustained supply of petroleum products in the country

The DSDP is an arrangement that allows the NNPC to deliver monthly crude oil lifting on Free on Board (FOB) basis to supplier who shall in return, deliver petroleum products of Nigerian standard specification to NNPC on Delivered at Place (DAP) basis, at designated safe port (s) in Nigeria.

According to the NNPC, the four companies that supplied the methanol blended petrol are MRS which made the importation through a vessel named MT Bow Pioneer, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium through vessel identified as MT Tom Hilde, Oando through a vessel named MT Elka Apollon, and Duke Oil through MT Nord Gainer vessel.

Reacting to the development, HURIWA called on the government to impose stiff sanctions on the culprits.

HURIWA in a statement through the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, also encouraged the federal government to work out and enforce systematic compensations of claims that may result from the use of the toxic fuel by Nigerians.

The Rights group added that the defaulting companies should be dragged to court by government if they fail to compensate their victims.

It also called on the importers to spare Nigerians of needless brickbats and media war and enter into constructive dialogues with government and the victims of their bad fuel on issues of compensations to stave off huge legal damages that may come up if the victims are forced to go to court.

It said, “The prompt decision of the hierarchy at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation headed by Mele Kyari to name and shame the corporate Bodies allegedly responsible for the importation recently of bad fuel into Nigeria, is indeed heartwarming to us in the credible organised human rights and non-governmental community.

“This openness and transparency is commendable and should be sustained going forward. This is because as a constitutional democracy, apart from the explicit fundamental rights provisions enshrined in the constitution in chapter four with reference to Right to freedom of information, the decision by NNPC in calling out the allegedly defaulting companies is in line with section 22 of the constitution which provides that the press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.”

HURIWA affirmed that the extant Freedom of Information Act (FOI) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is deeply rooted in promoting greater openness, transparency and accountability in government which the NNPC has just demonstrated with the action of the Group Managing Director.

“This openness by NNPC will trigger the respect for greater honesty, transparency and the deliberate effort by government to end the regime of financial opaqueness and secrecy,” it added.

Kyari had while speaking on the NNPC intervention in the crisis said the Company will work with the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to take further necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations.

He said, “We wish to update our customers and the public on the ongoing efforts by NNPC and other stakeholders to resolve the issues generated by the unfortunate supply and discharge of methanol blended gasoline (PMS) in some Nigerian depots.

“On 20th January 2022, NNPC received a report from our quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

“NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in Four (4) PMS cargoes imported by the following DSDP suppliers namely MRS, , Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando, Duke Oil.

“Cargoes quality certificates issued at loadport (Antwerp Belgium) by AmSpec Belgium indicate that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification.

“The NNPC quality inspectors including GMO, SGS, GeoChem and G&G conducted tests before discharge also showed that the gasoline met Nigerian specification.”

Kyari explained further that as a standard practice for all PMS import to Nigeria, the cargoes were equally certified by inspection agent appointed by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has met Nigerian specification.

He added, “It is important to note that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for percent methanol content and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors.

“In order to prevent the distribution of the petrol, we have ordered the quarantine of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck & marine).

“All defaulting suppliers have been put on notice for remedial actions and NNPC will work with the authority to take further necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations.

“NNPC wishes to reassure Nigerians that we are currently sourcing additional cargoes to ensure product sufficiency.”