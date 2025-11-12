HURIWA Insists Regina Daniels Must Go For Rehab

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Prominent pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has thrown its weight behind the call by Senator Ned Nwoko urging his actress wife, Regina Daniels, to undergo rehabilitation for alleged drug abuse.

Senator Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, had told journalists on Sunday that his call was born out of concern for his wife’s safety and the well-being of their two young children.

According to him, recent medical findings had revealed “disturbing toxicology results” indicating high levels of harmful substances in the actress’s system.

“I want her alive and healthy, not just for me, but for our children,” Nwoko said.

Nwoko added, “We have two young kids together, and they cannot fight for themselves. I’m going to fight for them by safeguarding their mother. Many people have died of drug overdose, and if anything happens to her now, what will I tell her children tomorrow?”

The lawmaker, who expressed deep concern over what he described as a “visible change in his wife’s attitude and health,” adding that the rehabilitation process was necessary to restore her physical and emotional stability.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the association fully supports Senator Nwoko’s public stance, describing it as “a bold and loving intervention aimed at saving a young life.”

“Based on the medical reports as quoted by Senator Nwoko, we encourage the actress, Regina Daniels, to view her husband’s call not as an attack but as an opportunity for recovery and renewal,” HURIWA said.

“She should embrace this moment as a chance to safeguard her health and preserve her bright future, not just for herself but for her two beautiful children.”

HURIWA said it had reviewed parts of the medical and witness reports cited by the lawmaker and urged the actress to seek comprehensive professional help to address the issue.

“We have had the privilege to peruse some of the doctor’s findings and the witness statements reportedly submitted to the police in Maitama, Abuja, concerning the alleged drug abuse,” Onwubiko stated.

“From what we have seen, the recommendation for rehabilitation is a step in the right direction.”

The rights group also stressed the importance of certified rehabilitation centres, explaining that such facilities offer both physical and psychological therapies necessary for full recovery.

“Professional drug and alcohol rehabilitation centres provide medical-grade facilities that can help restore both physical and mental health,” the group noted.

“With therapies such as massage, yoga, and nutritional counselling, individuals undergoing treatment can regain strength and mental balance.”

HURIWA further emphasized the role of nutrition and detoxification in rehabilitation explaining, “Drugs poison the system with toxins, compromise immune function, and weaken the body. Nutritionists in rehabilitation centres play a vital role in restoring appetite, ensuring balanced diets, and helping recovering patients identify real hunger cues instead of drug cravings,” the group added.

HURIWA appealed to the Nollywood community and the public to avoid stigmatizing individuals dealing with addiction, urging collective support for Regina Daniels.

“Addiction is a medical condition, not a moral failure,” the statement said. “What Regina needs now is compassion, medical attention, and emotional support — not judgment. We commend Senator Nwoko for standing by his wife and putting her health first.”