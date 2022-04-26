HURIWA Slams Security Agencies Over Failure To Arrest Aso Rock Burglars One Year After Incident

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has slammed security agencies for their failure to identify and arrest burglars who invaded Aso Rock a year ago.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had in May 2021 disclosed that robbers invaded the residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on Tuesday, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the incompetence of the security agents and their failure to arrest the Aso Rock burglars has sustained the presence of criminals in the capital city.

He said this has emboldened burglars and bandits so much so that they sacked Abuja villagers and cause dwellers to flee their homes despite living in the seat of power.

He said, “It is shameful and a pointer to the inefficiency of all the security agents that one year after daring burglars invaded the residence of a whole Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari,

“A street to that of the President in Aso Villa, the police, the DSS, the Army and others are yet to fish out the perpetrators. Or have they gotten the so-called burglars but failed to revert to Nigerians about the development?

“The whole security architecture is also yet to be ascertained how armed robbers gained access into the ‘well-fortified’ Presidential Villa manned by a combined team of policemen, DSS operatives, and men of the Presidential Guards Brigade of the Nigeria Army.

“Sadly, till date, this invasion has yet to be resolved.

“Contrastively, more than 725 people have been arrested for storming the United State Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

“Over 71 rioters have also received criminal sentences, while the rest are waiting for their trials or haven’t yet reached plea agreements for charges ranging from obstruction of an official proceeding to assault.

“The continuous state of insecurity in Nigeria and the shameless incapacity of the security agencies to secure even the FCT is now obvious.

“If the security agents cannot even secure Aso Villa and the FCT which is about the smallest state if we take it to be a state and the seat of national power, then the hope of the common man is quashed.

“It’s pathetic that FCT residents now flee to the central business district of Abuja over attacks and invasion by marauding bandits in communities outside of the Central Areas of the metropolis.

“The Buhari regime must wake up and proffer radical solutions to the insecurity situation in the country.

“Nigerians must also demand accountability from the security agencies because defence sector got the largest chunk of budget this year.

“Why is nobody being punished for failing to safeguard lives of Nigerians despite that the cardinal role of the government is the security of lives and property? Enough is enough.”