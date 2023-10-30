HURIWA Warns ‘Lagos Boys, Selfish Politicians’ Against Fighting Gbajabiamila

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has advised President Bola Tinubu regarding recent allegations that Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff, has been engaged in trading of government appointments, including the alleged replacement of appointees chosen by the President.

Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, addressed the press in Abuja over the development.

Onwubiko noted that the Chief of Staff is a key official who works closely with the President to manage numerous aspects of the administration, among other responsibilities.

“These responsibilities encompass coordinating appointments, scheduling, and acting as a liaison between the President and other government officials. Importantly, the Chief of Staff does not wield unilateral authority in dictating appointments; the process invariably involves multiple stakeholders,” he said.

He maintained that so far, the allegations that Gbajabiamila collects money to manipulate appointments are not supported by concrete evidence, as widely reported in some sections of media (not THE WHISTLER).

“They appear to be driven by personal interests and political infighting rather than a genuine concern for the welfare of the nation. In fact, these allegations appear to be a distraction from the significant issues currently facing Nigeria, including ongoing litigations and the need for stability and good governance,” he added.

“We must also acknowledge the stature of President Bola Tinubu. He is a seasoned and astute political leader who is profoundly cognizant of the appointments made within his government. The President possesses the agency to approve or disapprove of any nominations, and it is indeed improbable that any manipulation of these appointments could occur without his knowledge and consent,” Onwubiko continued.

The HURIWA coordinator, however, warned that the allegations swirling around Gbajabiamila are not to be taken lightly because they are fraught with implications and such accusations of manipulating government appointments can erode public trust in the democratic process and the leadership of the nation.

“We emphasize that President Tinubu, having recently triumphed in a significant legal battle that spanned over 200 days, now requires the opportunity to focus on governance rather than being embroiled in political infighting and attempts to tarnish the image of key figures responsible for steering the administration,” he added.

Furthermore, Onwubiko said HURIWA understands that there are individuals close to President Tinubu, often referred to as “Lagos boys,” who aspire for official government positions, adding “It is vital to acknowledge that not every close associate of a political leader can or should be appointed to government positions.”

“Appointments should be made based on merit, qualifications, and the capacity to contribute to good governance.

“These individuals may be frustrated about not receiving appointments, but blaming Mr. Gbajabiamila without concrete evidence is neither productive nor fair. We believe that their allegations are driven by personal grievances and political maneuvering,” Onwubiko suggested.

HURIWA further noted that President Tinubu is a discerning leader who pays attention to the appointments made within his government, adding that stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress should allow the president to work for the benefit of Nigerians as well as stop the infighting.

“He (Tinubu) would not blindly accept substitutions without questioning the changes. President Tinubu has been vigilant and engaged in the governance of Nigeria, and there is no reason to believe he would allow any manipulation of appointments to go unnoticed.”

He said further, “In conclusion, we urge the public and the media to be cautious of individuals who may be pursuing personal interests by fueling these allegations against Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila. Nigeria is currently facing critical challenges, and it is essential to focus on issues that truly matter, such as development, security, and governance.

“We advocate unity and collaboration among Nigerians to address these paramount concerns and to avoid being distracted by unfounded allegations. Let us extend our support to the government’s endeavours aimed at improving the lives of citizens and fostering national development.

“We further call on the media and the public to exercise caution when reporting on unverified allegations and ensure that the information is based on credible sources, in addition to prioritizing constructive discussions on the pressing issues facing Nigeria, such as economic development, security, and good governance.

“More so, we urge all stakeholders to promote unity and discourage divisive tactics that can undermine the nation’s stability. Encourage the government to focus on its mandate and address the urgent needs of the people. In these trying times, we must work together to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.”