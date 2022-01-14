Husband, Wife Among Recipients As Police IG Decorates 2 DIGs, 6 AIGs, 17 CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Friday decorated 25 newly promoted Senior police officers.

The event took place at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, force headquarters, Abuja.

A statement signed by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said two Deputy Inspector-Generals (DIGs); six Assistant Inspectors-Generals (AIG) and 17 Commissioners of Police were decorated with their new ranks.

The IGP noted that the officers were found worthy in all ramifications and had earned the promotion.

The two DIGs of Police include Zaki Ahmed, DIG in charge of the Department of Operations and DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters.

The AIGs include “AIG Buba Sanusi (former CP Katsina), AIG Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu (former CP Anti-Fraud, FCID), AIG Bello Sani Dalijan (former CP INEC), AIG Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar (former CP Yobe), AIG Akingbola Olatunji, psc(+), MNIM, fsi (former CP Benue), and AIG Hakeem Odumosu, psc, FCIA (former CP Lagos)”.

Also, the 17 promoted CPs elevated from their previous ranks of Deputy CP include “CP Josephine Nneka Anyasinti, CP Haruna Gabriel Garba, CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass and most significantly, the husband-and-wife duo of CP Patrick Kehinde Longe and CP Yetunde Longe”.

The IGP, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force in their new ranks.