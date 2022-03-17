Hushpuppi Used U.S. Prison Internet To Steal Fresh $400k — FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has indicted Nigerian alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, for alleged money laundering to the tune of $400,00o.

Known popularly as Hushpuppi, Abbas reportedly committed the act from inside a United States prison where he is being held for conspiracy to launder millions of dollars being proceeds of internet fraud and other schemes.

FBI special agent, Andrew John Innocenti, in court papers filed before a US Magistrate Court on Wednesday, said the suspect purchased Economic Impact Payments (EIP) debit cards and used same to launder more than $400,000.

The U.S. had introduced the EIP cards commonly referred to as “stimulus checks” to help reduce the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and their families in the country.

According to Innocenti, Abbas had begun to use the prison’s internet facility accessible to inmates more frequently, prompting the FBI to obtain a federal search warrant to enable it to monitor the suspect’s activities.

The special agent who monitored Abbas between March 7 and March, told the court that the suspect was found to have bought 36 virtual EIP cards and 22 physical EIP cards containing details of U.S citizens from a cybercrime marketplace.

The suspect used the cards worth 429,800 to shop on online stores and perform transactions at ATMs, said Innocenti.

The 39-year-old was arrested during a simultaneous raid on he and his colleagues’ hotel rooms in the UEA in June 2020.

The Dubai Police were said to have recovered more than $40 million in cash, 13 luxury cars worth $7 million, 21 laptops, 47 smartphones, 15 memory storage devices, 5 external hard drives, and 800,000 emails of potential victims alongside suitcases full of cash.