HYPREP Board Commends Quality Of Project’s Activities, Pledges More Support

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has assured its support for the project’s activities to ensure their completion.

The Chairman of the BoT, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, made this promise during a visit to HYPREP’s facilities in Ogoni communities.

Deeyah expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at various sites, commending HYPREP for its efforts.

“We’re satisfied with the quality and number of projects completed and some ongoing,” he said. “We are very proud of what HYPREP is doing, and we will support the Project’s activities and programmes, and ensure their completion.”

The BoT Chairman highlighted HYPREP’s achievements in various thematic areas, including the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, mangrove restoration, potable water for over 40 communities, livelihood initiatives, and health facilities.

Deeyah assured the Project Coordination Office of productive cooperation, appealing to HYPREP to continue promoting peace and transparency on the project. The BoT Chairman said the visit was to familiarize themselves with the operations and stage of activities on the ground.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, expressed delight in having a competent Board of Trustees. He assured the BoT members of the Project Coordination Office’s preparedness to work with them, highlighting HYPREP’s commitment to surpassing the United Nations Environment Programme’s recommended mandate.

Prof. Zabbey disclosed that HYPREP has over 120 project sites in Ogoni, with some completed and others to be completed on schedule.

He added that the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration is 92% completed, with the remaining 8% for furnishing, which will be done before the end of the year.

He, however, noted that the BoT’s visit and pledge of support are a significant boost to HYPREP’s efforts to remediate oil-contaminated lands and wetlands in Ogoni. He said the project’s success will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Ogoni and the environment.