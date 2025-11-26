HYPREP Delivers Transformers, Builds Capacity For Staff

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has made significant progress in the Ogoni Power Project, with the delivery of four 60 MVA transformers and other transmission facilities for the Wiiyaakara and Bodo Substations.

The project, aimed at providing reliable and stable electricity to Ogoni communities, is on track, with HYPREP working tirelessly to ensure its completion in record time.

In a bid to enhance the project’s success, HYPREP recently organized a five-day capacity-building programme for its technical support personnel in Port Harcourt.

The training aimed to boost the technical personnel’s skills and capacity, specifically in handling the Ogoni Power Project.

Speaking at the Technical Training event, the lead facilitator of the training, Engr. Bamidele Shittu described the exercise as timely, noting that it would meaningfully equip participants with the knowledge required for the Ogoni transmission and substation projects.

Advertisement

Another facilitator, Surveyor Joseph Amaglo, said the programme is designed to help participants better understand the processes involved in the transmission project and its facility lines.

On his part, Mr Onis Emem, Head of the Technical Support Unit at HYPREP, stated that the training would enhance the value and efficiency of the Project’s personnel, emphasising that it is part of continuous efforts to improve the project delivery process.

Additionally, Dr Joseph Aadum, Technical Assistant to the Project Coordinator on Power Projects, emphasised the need to support the growth and development of Ogoni indigenes through skills acquisition and technical exposure.

He explained that the training became necessary due to the enormous benefits the project would bring to the people.

“The Power project will improve the livelihood of the people by boosting economic activities, micro business, providing electricity to the various HYPREP projects in Ogoni, and generating employment through micro business,” he said.

Advertisement

Engr. Aadum said the power project will enhance social and communal activities in Ogoni and its environs upon completion

Engr Lekie Nkpa, a stakeholder who participated in the training, commended HYPREP for the initiative, noting that it has broadened their understanding of the project and improved their capacity.