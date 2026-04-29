HYPREP Hits 9m Safe Work Hours, Workers’ Mental Health Next

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The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has crossed a major safety milestone in the Ogoni cleanup, recording over nine million man-hours without a fatality—but says the next frontier is tackling the often-overlooked mental and emotional toll of work.

Marking the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, HYPREP signalled a strategic shift from traditional safety metrics to a broader, more human-centred approach that prioritises psychosocial wellbeing alongside physical protection.

The Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, in a statement, said this year’s theme; “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment for All” demands urgent attention to workplace stressors that are less visible but equally dangerous.

While touting the project’s strong safety record since the Ogoni cleanup began in 2017 under recommendations by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Zabbey warned that success cannot be measured by accident-free statistics alone.

“Sustainable outcomes are only possible when workers are not just physically safe, but mentally and emotionally supported,” he said.

According to him, HYPREP’s zero-fatality milestone up from an earlier five million man-hours—was achieved through strict safety protocols, continuous monitoring, and coordinated stakeholder commitment.

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However, he drew attention to global data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), which links an estimated 840,000 deaths annually to work-related psychosocial risks such as stress, burnout, harassment, and job insecurity.

In response, HYPREP said it is ramping up efforts to protect workers beyond helmets and hazard signs.

Measures now include psychosocial risk assessments, mental health awareness programmes, structured work schedules, and access to medical and psychological support services.

Zabbey added that fostering open communication and strengthening welfare systems have become central to the agency’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) framework.

He also stressed that safety must remain a shared responsibility, involving contractors, host communities, and project managers at every stage of implementation.

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Framing the Ogoni cleanup as more than an environmental intervention, Zabbey described it as a “human-centred mission” aimed at restoring livelihoods and securing long-term wellbeing for affected communities.