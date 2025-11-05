HYPREP  Investigates Gwara Water Station Collapse

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has expressed deep concern over the collapse of the overhead tank at the newly commissioned Gwara Water Station in Khana Local Government Area.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, although no casualties recorded yet, the project’s coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the incident and determine its cause.

The committee, which has already visited the site, said its commenced a thorough investigation to establish the likely cause of the collapse, including structural failure or third-party interference.

While addressing newsmen, the Legal Adviser HYPREP and vice chairman of investigation committee, Mr Gowon Ichibor, said within the coming days, preliminary findings will be revealed.

He said immediately the committee was inaugurated, they visited the site, adding that another team from the state ministry of Environment and Works was invited by the PC to investigate the incident.

Advertisement

He said: “On getting to the scene of the incident we saw broken walls, wreckages, we have to relay it to the PC of what we found on ground and we didn’t know he was proactive enough that he had already invited the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and Engineering, to go and investigate. And I am sure by now they will on the site.

“So basically speaking as a lay man, but I feel that technical issues should be addressed technically. What I can say is the fact that I saw wreckages all over the ground. When the Engineering team from the state visit and our team meet, I am sure we have something better to tell the public. From now till Friday, our findings would be known.”

HYPREP vowed that it will take all necessary steps to restore the damaged facility and ensure that water is reticulated to affected communities.

Enuolare Mba-Nwigoh, HYPREP’s Head of Communication, stated this while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He assured the people of Gwara community and other affected communities that it will quickly restore the collapsed water tank at the Gwara Water Project site.

Advertisement

According to Mba-Nwigoh, the collapse of the water tank is a temporary setback, and HYPREP is committed to providing quality water to the people of Ogoni.

He said: “Of this unfortunate incident, meanwhile, the Chairman has noted that sixteen water stations have been commissioned, and these sixteen water stations, but for the recent, would have been providing water to forty-five Ogoni communities, which is in furtherance to HYPREP’s commitment to providing water to every community in Ogoni.”

Mba-Nwigoh expressed HYPREP’s awareness of the excitement and longing of the people of Gwara community for the water project.

“For those of us that were in Gwara on Saturday, we can see the excitement on the faces of our people, and the fact that they had longed for this water project, and HYPREP is very much aware of this commitment, and we would be making all efforts possible to restoring water to Gwara community.”

He said the Project has constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the incident, and the outcome will determine the next course of action.

Mba-Nwigoh assured that HYPREP will ensure that the people of Ogoni receive quality water, stating, “Whichever way it goes, HYPREP will ensure that our people get the best in terms of quality water, which is part of our mandate, alongside our other projects.

Advertisement

He added: “HYPREP has implemented quality control measures, including the engagement of consultants, monitoring and evaluation, and staff supervision, to ensure that projects are executed to specification.”

Mba-Nwigoh highlighted the agency’s commitment to quality and safety, citing the achievement of five million man-hours without loss, which speaks to HYPREP’s high safety standard and culture.