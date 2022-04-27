I Am Coming To Restore Lost Hope To Nigerians – Yahaya Bello

Governor of Kogi State and an aspirant for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Yahaya Bello, may have indirectly taken a dig at his party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as he said he is contesting for president to restore lost hope to Nigerians and the black race.

Bello stated this on Wednesday at the National Secretariat of the APC while collecting his nomination and expression of interest forms.

Recall that Bello had paid N100 million for the forms on Tuesday (yesterday) as he became the first aspirant on the platform of the party to pay the fee that has continued to be condemned for being too expensive.

The governor defended his purchase of the presidential forms despite accusations that he has failed to pay salaries and pensions since his emergence as governor.

He said, “Today, I have with me my nomination and expression of interest forms to contest as the presidential flagbearer of this great party the All Progressives Congress.

“Today we are happy, Nigerians are happy and the party is happy. Right now, what we have ahead of us is the task of canvassing and consulting all party faithful, leaders, stalwarts, members and even all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“Give us your support to emerge as the flagbearer of this great party come 30th and 31st of May 2023 and by the grace of God I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious,” he stated.

When quizzed why he said Nigerians are happy despite economic hardship and insecurity, Bello said, he is “coming to the table to restore hope to the entire Nigeria and the entire black race, Africa as a continent and the entire black people across the world. That is the hope we are bringing on board to unite, to secure, and to put our country and its people on the path of progress and prosperity.”

On claims that two governors are seeking to have former President Goodlcuk Jonathan as APC’s candidate in 2023 despite being of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, Bello said, “That is the beauty of democracy. In democracy anybody can support anyone but I am assuring you that our great party, the APC is a party that has its own ethics, rules and regulations and I know surely that all of these are in my favour and I am not in any way scared of the pedigree of anyone whatsoever.

“I am confident that I am in the majority, I have the women, I have the youth, I have the people living with disabilities and they are all behind me. I have leaders, I have followers and above all, I have God almighty.”