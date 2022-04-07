‘I Am Rich Now’ —Tonto Dikeh Reacts After Actress Called Her Out Over 15 Years’ Debt

Nollywood actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh, has responded to her colleague, Ada Karl, after she called her out on social media over an alleged unpaid debt of 15 years.

Karl on Wednesday took to Instagram to lambaste Dikeh for gifting diamonds to her former boyfriend despite owing her for several years.

She claimed that she had sponsored Dikeh’s entry into the film industry with millions of naira, but got nothing from her investment.

She wrote, “Tonto you dey buy diamonds for man but you have no conscience to pay what you owe me over 15 years ago.

“I’m not talking of the millions I pumped into your career after I brought you into Nollywood, and gave you your first ever movie role, and sponsored you with my last sweat, till you had your breakthrough and vanished from my life (what a user. I should have signed a contract).

“I am talking about the shoes, clothes, and gold that you bought from me. That money was N80k, in today’s money it’s equivalent to N8m, any day I see you for road, I must collect my money.”

Reacting, Dikeh claimed that she doesn’t owe Karl money but asked the actress to forward her account details to her management for the payment.

She wrote, “Ada Ada you still bitter like this? If them leave me you fit beat me? I don’t owe you jack, 15years ago you helped a little girl (Me).

“If you want a payback you say it, I am rich now. If them leave you, you fit beat me? Girl not even with my hands tied! You need to heal girl, thanks like I always say for looking out for me.

“You can send your account details to my management. Have a good life ADA I promise you gonna heal just open your heart to the process. My question to you is how deep is your pain, from I-I00? 8ok since 15years ago#PEACEOUT.”

Karl’s criticism of Dikeh followed the renewed war of words between the latter and her ex-lover, Joseph Egbiri, known as Prince Kpokpogri.

On Monday, Dikeh in an Instagram post asked Kpokpogri to return the Hermes slippers she allegedly bought for him while they were still together.

“Anywhere I see you wearing the Hermes slippers I bought for you, you are going home barefoot.

“In order for you to maintain peace this 2022, return my diamond and other things the police couldn’t retrieve from you because I have no proof to claim,” she wrote.