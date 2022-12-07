I Am Your In-Law, Vote For Me – Atiku Tells Osun People

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to voters in Osun state to support his candidacy on the account of his marriage to ‘one of their daughters,’ Titi Abubakar.

The PDP candidate made the appeal during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo on Wednesday.

Atiku who thanked the citizens of the state for voting for PDP’s Ademola Adeleke during the state’s gubernatorial elections said voting for the PDP at the national level is for the greater good of the Osun people.

“I have only come to thank you for what you have done, you are a wonderful people for returning PDP to power in the last state elections, and I believe by returning PDP to power, you will strengthen this authority by voting PDP in the next general election, because a federal government controlled by PDP and a state government controlled by PDP in Osun state is to the greater good of Osun people.

“Our only objective is to make sure that the current challenges of insecurity, disunity, economic deprivation, lack of jobs for our young men and women, with that the future of this country through restructuring can be achieved, and these I promise you I am going to start doing them from day one.

“It means empowering Osun state with more resources and authority to do what needs to be done, which is to provide infrastructure needed for development, invest in education and healthcare in Osun state, and bring about industrialization for the economic benefit of the people of Osun state.

“Voting PDP in the next general elections is the only way you can secure your future and the future of your people. We promise you we will not fail you, we are not like APC, we have done it before, we have got the experience, we have got the people who have the capacity to bring about changes, we are not new as far as governance in Nigeria is concerned. So, are you going to vote for your in-law or not?” the former vice president queried.

THE WHISTLER reports that Atiku’s first wife, Titi Abubakar, is an indigene of Ilesa in Osun state. Earlier in her speech, Titi urged people of the state to ‘support their own.’