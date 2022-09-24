‘I Appreciate You All’ – Peter Obi Hails Supporters Over Abuja Rally

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election, Peter Obi, has hailed his supporters over the ‘million-man’ rally held in solidarity with his candidature in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER reported how Obi supporters came out in their numbers to express support for the LP candidate ahead of the 2023 polls on Saturday.

The march which started at the Unity Fountain at around 9 am, recorded a very large turnout of Obi supporters walking down to the Abuja city gate.

Reacting, Obi who is on a consultative visit to Kano, appreciated his supporters who participated in the rally, describing it as an exercise of constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

“From Kano, I am watching the OBIdients gathered in Abuja and exercising their Constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. I salute you all. I appreciate you all. God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he tweeted